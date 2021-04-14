Mizzou's Martin doesn't sweat transfer trend, bullish on portal imports

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The NCAA transfer portal has dramatically reshaped Missouri’s basketball roster since the end of the season just three weeks ago, and while Cuonzo Martin is still putting together the final pieces of the 2021-22 roster, he’s already giddy about the start of preseason practices this summer.
“I love it. I love the challenge of it, man,” he said Wednesday, “because I've always enjoyed the practice. June and July are like Christmas to me when we have guys on campus weightlifting, working together, having fun.”
The Tigers are hitting the roster reset button with only three scholarship players returning, but Martin is bullish on the team he’s assembled through high school recruiting and portal imports. As of Wednesday, Mizzou has 11 players on board for 13 scholarships.
Here are some quick takeaways from Martin’s Zoom session with reporters …
1. Don’t count Martin among the transfer portal critics. He understands the portal offers as much value as it does risk for college coaches. Yes, there have been close to 1,400 players in the portal as of Wednesday. Rosters are crumbling apart like never before. But the system also provides coaches an opportunity to quickly remake their team with new parts that are better than the parts they’re losing.
“I think it's exciting,” he said. “I really don't think there's anything wrong. I just think for each individual player you have the right to do this. You're not breaking any laws. You have the right to (transfer). I just say to young men, ‘Make sure you're doing it for the right reasons.’”
“I just think this is the climate we're in,” he added “I don't really think it's a bad thing.”
Martin’s primary concern with players who transfer is that they preserve their credit hours from one school to the next and don’t put themselves further behind academically.
Otherwise, he doesn’t begrudge the four underclassmen who have left Mizzou: Xavier Pinson (LSU), Parker Braun (Santa Clara), Torrence Watson and Ed Chang.
“You have to understand that in most cases (coaches) are fathers and husbands, so it’s not as if when a guy is leaving your program you don't want him to be successful,” Martin said. “If it didn't work out here for whatever reason, you still want him to get what he's supposed to get as far as making sure you’re on pace to graduate, make sure you have all these opportunities. That doesn’t stop. I don't know about everybody else, but I'm not sure you can be in a relationship with somebody and just cut it off. Whether there was turmoil or whatever it was, you just can't (end it). You still want to make sure that young men and women have the opportunity to be successful in life.”
As for MU’s five-man senior class from last year, two have decided to extend their careers elsewhere: Mark Smith will transfer to Kansas State, while Drew Buggs has entered the portal looking for a new team. (Buggs underwent meniscus surgery earlier this week.) The other three have signed with agents or will soon sign with agents to prepare for professional careers: Jeremiah Tilmon, Dru Smith and Mitchell Smith. Martin never expected any of those five to return to Mizzou for next season.
“I looked at those guys as graduates,” he said, “and I think it's great they have an opportunity to go do other things.”
2. Amari and Boogie are about to become familiar names at Mizzou. Two of MU’s three newcomers are from mid-major conferences: Amari Davis from Green Bay (Horizon League) and Boogie Coleman from Ball State (Mid-American Conference.) Martin doesn’t discredit their credentials based on the mid-major label but said his staff did their homework on the two prospects, including conversations with other coaches in those respective conferences. Plus, Martin has a track record for turning mid-major transfers into first-team All-SEC players.
“The proof is in the pudding when you're talking about Kassius (Robertson) and Dru Smith,” he said, referring to former transfers from Canisius and Evansville, respectively. “Dru Smith never made a first- or second-team at Evansville. I thought he should have been a two-time All-SEC first team. Kassius made first team (in 2018). If you can play, you can play.
“We're not just talking to the prospects and their grassroots coaches but also other programs in their leagues,” he said. “I think like in most cases and even Boogie’s case, they had coaches early call us about them (and say) those are talented players, they can score. When you can score the ball and get to the rim you can play.”
Martin shared another compelling example: J.D. Notae, who was a high-scoring guard at Jacksonville in the Atlantic Sun then became an integral part of Arkansas’ Elite Eight team.
3. What’s left on the shopping list? Martin would like to fill both open scholarships but isn’t against going with only 12 scholarship players if Mizzou can’t find the right fit for No. 13. MU had only 12 scholarship players this past season. With only one senior on next year’s team — Javon Pickett — an open scholarship would give Martin more flexibility on the recruiting trail for the Class of 2022.
“You never really play 13 guys, but you also have to have enough to be able to practice effectively,” he said. “So you always look at that. But if you’re (player number) 11, 12 or 13, they have to understand who they are, where they fit into the scheme of things. You have to be transparent with them in their growth.”
More than anything, Mizzou wants to add another scorer and someone who can provide “inside action, inside activity,” Martin said.
“We're recruiting guys who range from 6-6 to 6-10,” he said. “So it really doesn't matter as long as they have a skill level and level of toughness.”
4. Speaking of … were the 2021 Tigers too soft? That’s never been a word associated with any of Martin’s teams, but toughness is something he wants to add via the portal — and believes he’s found in Kansas State transfer DaJuan Gordon.
The Chicago native is a former top-75 national recruit, a four-star shooting guard whom Martin believes brings more to the program than just scoring.
“No question toughness,” Martin said. “A desire to defend. A guy who can get a double-double on the perimeter. … He brings an edge to your program, which is something we need. A willingness to defend, rebound, play hard, run the floor and not afraid to challenge teammates in the right way. All those things I like.”
Remember, K-State coach Bruce Weber called Gordon the leader of his program at the end of his freshman year. And Martin trusts Weber, who was a Purdue assistant coach throughout Martin’s college career in West Lafayette. They talked at length about Gordon after he entered the portal. Martin believes he’ll add some missing ingredients.
5. What can Mizzou fans expect from the five-man freshman class? They’re going to play by default, but can they become instant impact players? Martin said forward Trevon Brazile and guard Sean Durugordon will be as athletic as any two players in the SEC “as far as 6-8, 6-5 guys running and jumping.”
Anton Brookshire, Brazile’s teammate at state champion Springfield-Kickapoo, “really improved his ability to score the ball by getting better and better every year,” Martin said. Brookshire and Coleman will be MU’s two best 3-point shooters, Martin said.
Martin continued the popular NBA comp with Kaleb Brown, younger brother of Kobe Brown. “Some might describe him as like Draymond Green as a young player,” Martin said. “He’s a guy who can facilitate and make plays and do all that with good size at the point guard or combo position. He’s one of those guys you can have all over the place because he’s that skilled and that intelligent.”
De Smet forward Yaya Keita is still recovering from ACL surgery but has started offseason workouts. “Yaya is as physical as any when you’re talking about interior guys,” Martin said.