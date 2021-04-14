Mizzou's Martin doesn't sweat transfer trend, bullish on portal imports

“You have to understand that in most cases (coaches) are fathers and husbands, so it’s not as if when a guy is leaving your program you don't want him to be successful,” Martin said. “If it didn't work out here for whatever reason, you still want him to get what he's supposed to get as far as making sure you’re on pace to graduate, make sure you have all these opportunities. That doesn’t stop. I don't know about everybody else, but I'm not sure you can be in a relationship with somebody and just cut it off. Whether there was turmoil or whatever it was, you just can't (end it). You still want to make sure that young men and women have the opportunity to be successful in life.”