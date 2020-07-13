Mizzou's Martin joins Kentucky's Calipari to form minority leadership foundation

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin and Kentucky John Calipari square off at least once every year on the basketball court, but now they’re joining forces in an organized push to provide minorities more professional opportunities in college athletics in the newly launched McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative.
Calipari, who announced the non-profit initiative Monday morning on ESPN’s “Get Up," will serve as co-chair along with Harvard coach Tommy Amaker. Martin is one of more than 30 coaches named an MLI Ambassador in the new foundation, along with Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, Michigan's Juwan Howard, Tennessee’s Rick Barnes, South Carolina’s Frank Martin and others.
The John McLendon Minority Scholarship Foundation is described as “a coach-driven initiative (to) provide minorities a jump-start to their careers through practical experiences, opportunities to build their network, and instilling the values of John McLendon: Integrity, Education, Leadership, and Mentorship.”
Martin will take part in Monday night’s “Coffee With Cal” online interview show at 6 p.m. St. Louis time.
“This is a tremendous thing we’re starting,” Martin sad in a phone interview Monday. “When you’re talking about internships, opportunities, ultimately leading to jobs then having a successful career, that part is great. Not everyone necessarily wants to be in coaching. Some want to be in administration. So you work in the ticket office, work in basketball operations, work in the academic department, work in fundraising. It’s a tremendous thing. Anytime you can create opportunities for people to live successful lives, it’s hard to fight that.”
A year ago, Martin spoke candidly about the shortage of minorities in coaching at the highest level. According to the latest data compiled by the College Sport Racial and Gender Report Card, published by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at the University of Central Florida, 34.4 percent of NCAA athletes are racial minorities but only 15 percent of the head coaches. In college basketball, there was a slim uptick in minority head coaching last year, from 24.8 to 26 percent in men’s basketball and 20.1 to 22.0 percent in women’s basketball.
“There’s certainly a lot of room for growth. There’s no question about it,” Martin said. “I say this respectfully, but when you have sports, the percentage of diversity of your players there should at least be that (same) percentage for the coaches. … The staff should have diversity because (the players say), ‘Coach, I want to be like you one day. When you sat in my home and you said if I didn’t become a pro I could be what you’re doing. When I see your staff I want to see that I have opportunities.” That says a lot. Now, you can say one thing with your mouth but your actions speak volumes.”
Martin has taken that approach when he’s hired his graduate assistant coaches. Both of his most recent GAs, Nafis Ricks and Jeronne Maymon, are African Americans who played for him at Missouri State and Tennessee, respectively.
“I try to push them to go in a different direction from coaching, not to discourage them but with Nafis, he’s getting his PhD to be a psychologist,” Martin said. “That’s impressive. Those are the things I try to encourage.
“What happens is you look 20 years from now you’d like to think when someone made the decision to hire someone they hired the best candidate. That’s in all walks of life, all nationalities. ... When that happens you have to have the right people in position do that, so when they make the hire they hire the best candidate, not so I have to make a quota or bring in someone just to interview them. No, I hired the best candidate, whether they’re Black, white, Asian, Hispanic. It doesn’t matter. You hired the best candidate, the person most qualified to do the job. The person making that decision is a person that sees someone as qualified to do the job, not just because they meet a number. That’s why I like giving our former players an opportunity.”
McLendon, an apprentice of Dr. James Naismith at the University of Kansas in the 1930s, would later become the head coach at North Carolina Central College, Hampton Institute, Tennessee State University, Kentucky State University and Cleveland State, where in 1966 he became the first Black head coach at a predominantly white university. He later coached the ABA’s Denver Rockies. McLendon is credited with integrating the college game through the National Athletic Steering Committee.
“The MLI is about access and opportunity: real-world experience and networking platforms designed to elevate talented young women and men of color who have previously been ignored by a system that lacks diversity and inclusion,” Calipari said. “For this work, I couldn’t think of a more appropriate vehicle than the McLendon Foundation. I’m excited about where we’re headed and feel this is a great first step toward affecting measurable change in our corner of the world.”
“It is a true honor to serve as an ambassador for the McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative under the umbrella of the John McLendon Foundation,” Amaker said. “Coach McLendon’s name is synonymous with education, teaching, service, excellence, and leadership. I am incredibly proud to be associated with his name through this initiative. I cannot think of a better way to honor Coach McLendon’s legacy than by providing young minority women and men with a pathway into athletics administration. Through this program, we will make significant progress in increasing diversity in athletics departments throughout the country and will support many more people of color in pursuing their passion.”
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.