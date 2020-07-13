Mizzou's Martin joins Kentucky's Calipari to form minority leadership foundation

“What happens is you look 20 years from now you’d like to think when someone made the decision to hire someone they hired the best candidate. That’s in all walks of life, all nationalities. ... When that happens you have to have the right people in position do that, so when they make the hire they hire the best candidate, not so I have to make a quota or bring in someone just to interview them. No, I hired the best candidate, whether they’re Black, white, Asian, Hispanic. It doesn’t matter. You hired the best candidate, the person most qualified to do the job. The person making that decision is a person that sees someone as qualified to do the job, not just because they meet a number. That’s why I like giving our former players an opportunity.”