Mizzou's Martin not opposed to expanded postseason field

“Because I really feel like South Carolina is as good a team as anybody in our league. That’s a tough, tough win. They haven't played enough games, haven't had enough reps under their belt as a team. That's also a case of a team that doesn't have enough time to practice together as talented as they are. I just think it's different times."

“People probably laughed about it when (Duke coach) Mike Krzyzewski, I think he might have said the ACC was talking about every team being in the NCAA Tournament. You look at it now, why not?" Martin said. "Or at least more than 68 (teams) because there's so many unknowns. How do you keep out a team like South Carolina who hasn’t played a lot of games but you know they’re really talented? How do you keep them out? I just think those are the things that really have to talked about. I’m not speaking for Frank (Martin) in any way, shape or form, but that's a talented team that hasn’t had a lot of games. It's not because of something they did. It's because of a virus. So how do you keep the team out?”