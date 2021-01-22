Mizzou's Martin not opposed to expanded postseason field

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The No. 19 Missouri basketball team is a week away from the midpoint of the 18-game Southeastern Conference schedule, though the Tigers have played just five games. The team’s COVID-19 shutdown earlier this month cost Mizzou two home games that were postponed indefinitely. It remains uncertain when the Tigers (9-2, 3-2 SEC) will make up those contests, though the conference cleared the final weekend of the regular season for any make-up games.
MU’s final regular-season game is March 3 at Florida. That’s a Wednesday night. The SEC tournament is slated to begin the following Wednesday, March 10, at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. That gives the Tigers a small window to make up both games against Louisiana State and Vanderbilt. Will it happen? Vandy has two other SEC games to make up as well. Then there’s South Carolina, the team Missouri beat on Tuesday. The Gamecocks have played only three conference games. The league’s other 11 teams have played six or seven. If everyone doesn’t play the same number of games, how will the SEC seed the tournament in Nashville? Will there even be a tournament in Nashville?
Mizzou’s Cuonzo Martin has thought about all of these possibilities — and doesn’t have any clear answers. The league coaches have not formally discussed how the schedules and seedings will be addressed, he said Friday.
“I'm quite sure from an administrative standpoint, they've talked about it,” he said. “Nobody said this, but I'm not sure there'll be a conference tournament … if you have to make up games. How do you pick a true winner unless somebody plays 18 true games? So that point is probably unknown right now. But I would imagine as we get closer to (the tournament) they'll make a decision. We'll meet about what's best. I know from an administrative standpoint, they'll meet about it and figure out what's best.
“Because I really feel like South Carolina is as good a team as anybody in our league. That’s a tough, tough win. They haven't played enough games, haven't had enough reps under their belt as a team. That's also a case of a team that doesn't have enough time to practice together as talented as they are. I just think it's different times."
Will teams with multiple postponed games get to choose which games they'd like to make up? What about moving make-up games to a neutral site? What if the SEC turns Bridgestone Arena into a makeshift bubble environment and agrees to host any regular-season make-up games in Nashville in the days leading up to the tournament?
Then there's the NCAA Tournament. Back in the fall, the Atlantic Coast Conference proposed letting every eligible Division I team into March Madness.
Martin isn't sure it's such a bad idea.
“People probably laughed about it when (Duke coach) Mike Krzyzewski, I think he might have said the ACC was talking about every team being in the NCAA Tournament. You look at it now, why not?" Martin said. "Or at least more than 68 (teams) because there's so many unknowns. How do you keep out a team like South Carolina who hasn’t played a lot of games but you know they’re really talented? How do you keep them out? I just think those are the things that really have to talked about. I’m not speaking for Frank (Martin) in any way, shape or form, but that's a talented team that hasn’t had a lot of games. It's not because of something they did. It's because of a virus. So how do you keep the team out?”
What if the Tigers have to play a bunch of games over a few days to complete the regular season?
"As long as everybody else is doing it I'm fine," he said. "I have no problem with that. Our guys are mature enough to know this is what we have to do, and if everybody's doing, then we have to do it. ... More than anything you want the well-being of your players to have fresh legs, fresh minds and stay away from injuries. But if it’s something we have to do, we’d do it."
Whatever the SEC decides in terms of the postseason tournament, the Tigers take their two-game winning streak on the road Saturday to play No. 6 Tennessee (10-2, 4-2), a rematch of the Volunteers’ 20-point throttling of the Tigers on Dec. 30. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. St. Louis time on SEC Network.