Mizzou's Martin sheds light on Gordon case, calls NCAA decision on Oklahoma State "mind blowing"

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri basketball coach Cuonzo Martin shed some light Friday on why DaJuan Gordon had to sit out Tuesday’s opener against Central Michigan. As reported Tuesday, the first-year transfer from Kansas State served a one-game NCAA suspension for playing in an unsanctioned summer league game.
This past summer, Gordon played in a tournament that was certified by the NCAA but later played in another pro-am tournament that was certified by the NBA but not the NCAA, Martin explained Friday. Another college coach was at the tournament and alerted Mizzou’s staff that Gordon was playing in the event. MU quickly got in touch with Gordon and told him to pull out of the tournament.
“Once we found out, we let him know and he stopped playing,” Martin said. “He said, ‘I didn't know that.’ Because a guy who coached him for years runs pro-ams all the time. but it was sanctioned by the NBA, not the NCAA.”
“There was no there was no money, no exchange, anything like that,” Martin said. “So I thought that was unfortunate. Of course, you have to follow the rules. But we found out it wasn’t sanctioned. It wasn't like there was some mischief under the table. It was a certified event, but a pro-am.”
Gordon is eligible to play in Mizzou’s next game Monday against Kansas City, but that’s no consolation for Martin, especially given all the other unresolved scandals across college basketball. For the last few years, Martin has been outspoken about the NCAA’s slow pace to complete infractions investigations at other programs.
“Here’s a guy who lost a college game,” Martin said. “With all the stuff that we have going on in our game, we have some cleaning up to do. We’re working hard toward that. I’m on the (NCAA) Oversight Committee. So I understand. Behind the scenes, I see how hard they try to work to make stuff happen the right way. But that's a tough one because this is this is life. This is what he does. He plays basketball. He's a student athlete. I wouldn't even consider him making a mistake. I’ll put that on me just because, again, we didn't know. He just figured one (tournament) was sanctioned. And he did follow the rules. And we follow protocol procedure here. But you take the game away from a young man. This is who he is. Because often times the perception when you see not out there (Monday) you assume certain things. But he's a wonderful young man. We’re happy to have him back in the fold.”
While the college basketball world waits on the NCAA to wrap up high-profile infractions cases at places like Kansas and Louisiana State, Martin touched on the recent punishments at Oklahoma State, where last week the NCAA’s one-year postseason ban was upheld on appeal. The sanctions stemmed from a 2017 case that ultimately led to former assistant coach Lamont Evans’ arrest for accepting bribes to steer recruits to sign with financial advisors. OSU appealed the postseason ban last year and was allowed to play in the 2021 NCAA Tournament with star player Cade Cunningham, the first overall pick in last summer’s NBA draft. But the NCAA rejected OSU’s appeal last week and banned the Cowboys from the 2022 postseason.
“I just think it's tough. Because it's hard. It's hard,” Martin said. “Everybody's trying to win games and you want what's best for your student athletes. There's a right and wrong, but just my two cents I think it’s wrong what happened to Oklahoma State. I'm not behind the scenes. I don't have footage behind the scenes. I'm not with the Infractions Committee, but I thought that was wrong especially when the guy who’s coaching the program (Mike Boynton) had nothing to do with the whole situation. That’s mind blowing. And the guy that was part of it (Evans) is out of the business and will probably never get back in, which is probably unfortunate because we all make mistakes. But you punish a team when a guy recruited guys to be part of his program, but they were allowed to play with Cade Cunningham on the floor. There’s just a lot of question marks for me. But if that’s the rule … then I’m still waiting on the other rules. And we’ve been waiting for a while. And it's very disappointing when you look at it from that standpoint.”