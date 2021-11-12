Mizzou's Martin sheds light on Gordon case, calls NCAA decision on Oklahoma State "mind blowing"

“I just think it's tough. Because it's hard. It's hard,” Martin said. “Everybody's trying to win games and you want what's best for your student athletes. There's a right and wrong, but just my two cents I think it’s wrong what happened to Oklahoma State. I'm not behind the scenes. I don't have footage behind the scenes. I'm not with the Infractions Committee, but I thought that was wrong especially when the guy who’s coaching the program (Mike Boynton) had nothing to do with the whole situation. That’s mind blowing. And the guy that was part of it (Evans) is out of the business and will probably never get back in, which is probably unfortunate because we all make mistakes. But you punish a team when a guy recruited guys to be part of his program, but they were allowed to play with Cade Cunningham on the floor. There’s just a lot of question marks for me. But if that’s the rule … then I’m still waiting on the other rules. And we’ve been waiting for a while. And it's very disappointing when you look at it from that standpoint.”