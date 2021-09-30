Mizzou's Mookie Cooper ruled out for Tennessee game

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri won’t have slot receiver Mookie Cooper for Saturday’s game against Tennessee as the redshirt freshman continues to recover from the foot injury he suffered in preseason camp. Cooper and defensive tackle Darius Robinson were both listed as unavailable on the team’s injury report released Thursday.
Slot receiver Barrett Banister, right guard Case Cook and tight end Niko Hea are listed as questionable. Banister and Cooper were both held out of contact drills during Tuesday’s practice periods that were open to reporters.
Cooper, a transfer from Ohio State and former standout at Trinity Catholic High, is tied for fifth on the team with 10 catches for 95 yards. He played just six snaps in MU’s overtime loss at Boston College on Saturday and didn’t touch the ball after a 3-yard reception on the game’s second play from scrimmage. He's not expected to miss significant time, a source confirmed Thursday.
The Tigers (2-1, 0-1 SEC) host Tennessee (2-1, 0-1) for an 11 a.m. kickoff on SEC Network.
Earlier this week, Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz blamed himself for Cooper’s limited role through the season’s first month while he nurses the injury.
“He’s just not been able to get all the way back,” Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “When you're a guy who relies on your speed as your number one weapon … I think we've done him a disservice because we got him back but then we limited his role and then we got him back but he's still a little bit dinged. We're working with the doctors on what's the best approach so that he can feel comfortable and confident to just go out there and play and it’s not he gets these five plays and that's his role this week.”
“We’ve got to work with him,” Drinkwitz added. “I’ve got to trust him on where he's at if he's not right. I want it so bad for him that I'm trying to (be) like, ‘OK, well if you're not (fully ready), I'll still get you these (plays) and these and these.’ I think I've set him back.”
Banister, a part-time starter and MU’s most reliable third-down threat the last few years, has nine catches for 67 yards and a touchdown. He had been limited by a lower leg injury.
If Banister is unavailable or limited, Chance Luper (11 catches, 139 yards) would be the top option at the slot position. Backups J.J. Hester and Boo Smith could see more time in the rotation, too.
Slot receiver Ja'Mori Maclin, who missed the first four games with a broken forearm, is not listed on the injury report for the first time this season.
Hea, who splits the tight end duties with Daniel Parker Jr., has eight catches for 49 yards and a touchdown. Cook has missed each of the last two games, snapping a streak of 22 consecutive starts at right guard. Connor Wood, a transfer from Montana State, has started in his place. Robinson left the SEMO game two weeks ago with what appeared to be a lower leg injury.
FACILITY NAMING RIGHTS APPROVED
Mizzou’s new indoor practice structure will be named the Stephens Indoor Facility, named after donors Brad and Rachel Stephens. The UM System Board of Curators unanimously approved the naming rights Thursday. The Stephens are MU graduates from the 1990s. Brad Stephens recently founded the investment company Six Columns Capital, based out of Dallas.
“Brad and Rachel are generous, loyal and passionate supporters of our University and it has been a privilege to get to know them both since I arrived in Columbia,” Mizzou athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois said. “The Stephens’ set a high bar in their commitment and support of Missouri Athletics and we are so grateful for their generosity. I want to thank all of those who helped make this commitment a reality. This facility will be world-class and will have an immediate impact on the student-athlete experience and on propelling us towards our championship expectations.”
“Mizzou has been an important part of our lives, and we are excited to be able to partner with Coach Drinkwitz and the Department of Athletics on their vision for the football program," Brad Stephens said. "I have always thought athletics was an integral part of the University experience and this project continues the work which was started with the beautiful South End Zone Facility.”
The facility will be adjacent to the south end zone facility that’s attached to Memorial Stadium. The $33 million project is now slated to open in the summer of 2023, a bit behind the initial projected December 2022 opening when the Curators approved the facility in May. The facility will feature a full-length field — the current Devine Pavilion field is only 70 yards long — and include an upper mezzanine level with a viewing lobby and expanded restrooms and VIP premium indoor tailgating areas for game days.