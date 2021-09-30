Mizzou's Mookie Cooper ruled out for Tennessee game

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri won’t have slot receiver Mookie Cooper for Saturday’s game against Tennessee as the redshirt freshman continues to recover from the foot injury he suffered in preseason camp. Cooper and defensive tackle Darius Robinson were both listed as unavailable on the team’s injury report released Thursday.

Slot receiver Barrett Banister, right guard Case Cook and tight end Niko Hea are listed as questionable. Banister and Cooper were both held out of contact drills during Tuesday’s practice periods that were open to reporters.

Cooper, a transfer from Ohio State and former standout at Trinity Catholic High, is tied for fifth on the team with 10 catches for 95 yards. He played just six snaps in MU’s overtime loss at Boston College on Saturday and didn’t touch the ball after a 3-yard reception on the game’s second play from scrimmage. He's not expected to miss significant time, a source confirmed Thursday.

The Tigers (2-1, 0-1 SEC) host Tennessee (2-1, 0-1) for an 11 a.m. kickoff on SEC Network.

Earlier this week, Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz blamed himself for Cooper’s limited role through the season’s first month while he nurses the injury.