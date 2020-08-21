Mizzou's Nick Bolton committed to playing in 2020

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri’s Nick Bolton might be the best college linebacker who appears in games this fall — he’s at least in the discussion — but the way things have unfolded in recent weeks, nobody should have been surprised if he considered looking ahead to the NFL draft and sat out the 2020 college season.
As of Friday, a reported 77 players have made that decision, including 13 in the Southeastern Conference.
Not Bolton.
The junior linebacker said Friday he hasn’t had any conversations about not playing this season.
“I feel I’ve got more to prove as a team, as a unit, this coming season,” he said on Zoom after Friday’s practice. “So I've just been taking every day trying to get a little bit better, trying to help my teammates get better and hopefully September 26, we kick off at 100 percent.”
Linebackers coach D.J. Smith, a former NFL player who spent parts of four seasons with the Packers, Texans and Panthers, said he never talked to Bolton about sitting out this year.
“Nick's a competitor,” Smith said. “He's a grinder. And as far as I'm concerned, he's here, day in and day out, working for us to win a championship.”
SURPRISE, SURPRISE
Here’s a name Mizzou fans might have forgotten about the last couple years: Chad Bailey. The former four-star recruit is one of the highest-rated out-of-state prospects the Tigers have ever signed, but injuries have kept him off the field. He’s got a chance this fall. Smith said he’s one of the top four players competing for the two inside linebacker positions in MU’s 4-2-5 base defense, along with Bolton, Devin Nicholson and Aubrey Miller.
“I challenged (Bailey) when I first met him,” Smith said “I said, ‘You got to be a guy that can run all day and play every down. You can't be a guy that’s a first- and second-down linebacker. You got to be a three-down player and sometimes even a four-down player, so he's accepted a challenge and he's shown up so far.”
Bailey was the nation’s eighth-ranked inside linebacker prospect when he signed with Mizzou in 2018 out of Missouri City, Texas. He’s only played in 9 games off the bench.
“I think Chad Bailey's been a real surprise,” Walters said. “This is the first time I think he's really healthy and in shape. We're starting to see the things we saw out of him in high school sort of come to fruition now. It’s a testament to his work ethic and Coach Smith has done a really good job of mentoring him and get him on straight narrow in terms of taking care of his body and doing all the little things off the field.”
ZERO TO HERO?
One of the new rule changes in college football this year allows players to wear the No. 0. Mizzou has two players, defensive end Tre Williams and receiver CJay Boone. Williams, a fifth-year senior and returning starter, made the move from No. 93. He described the decision after Friday’s practice.
“I wanted to get away from that 93 as much as possible just to be more marketable and just create a really good season for myself,” Williams said. “Everybody’s gonna look at that zero so not only will they be looking at the zero, man, I’m going to be getting a couple sacks.”
Williams added that when he joined the team he wanted to wear a number in the 90s because star defensive end Charles Harris wore No. 91. Williams nearly lost his spot on the roster two years ago when he was arrested for domestic assault, leading to a lengthy suspension. He later pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of first-offense peace disturbance. He was reinstated before the 2019 season then played through multiple injuries.
Williams indicated his new number represents a fresh start.
“I wanted to put that (number) on and just ball out in it,” he said. “Then let's see who the next guy is gonna be the one wearing it. Because I know I'm a ball out. Remember I said that.”
The Tigers desperately need more pass-rush production this fall. That falls on the two senior starters, Williams and Chris Turner. Defensive line coach Brick Haley doesn’t get consumed with sack numbers as long as his group is putting consistent pressure on the pocket, but he said Friday the defense sets a goal of two sacks for every 12 pass attempts. Last year, the Tigers had 19 sacks on 348 pass attempts. That’s about one sack for every 19 passes.
“If we just keep letting them run it they're going to have to throw,” Haley said. “So we do have to play the run first and get the run stopped — and then we have to do a better job of being great pass rushers.”
With Jatorian Hansford out for camp while recovering from shoulder surgery, the next edge rusher in line is senior Sci Martin, a junior college transfer who began his career at LSU. Then it’s sophomore Isaiah McGuire, whom Haley described as the next Akial Byers, who two years ago shuffled between tackle and end before settling at tackle last season.
“That dude right there is something serious,” Williams said. “That dude dude is doing a lot of improvement. I see it at practice everybody.”
NCAA, SEC POLICY CHANGES
Whether or not the Tigers play a down this season, the team’s current seniors could return for the 2021 season. That’s because the NCAA Division I Board of Directors approved a blanket measure to allow all fall sport athletes an additional season of eligibility and an additional year in which to complete that extra season.
To make room for the return of those players, the scholarships for all fall senior athletes who take advantage of the additional year of eligibility will not count against team limits in 2021-22. That means the Tigers could conceivably return seniors like Larry Rountree or Kobie Whiteside without counting their spots as part of the 2021 scholarship limit of 85. Not every senior will want to return for another season, but it could dramatically shift how teams manage their rosters next year.
The Board of Governors also prohibited schools from requiring athletes to waive their legal rights regarding COVID-19 as a condition of athletics participation. Also, schools cannot cancel or reduce scholarships if an athlete in any sport ops not to participate because of the pandemic.
The SEC also announced two COVID-related moves Friday:
One, for any infected athletes coming out of isolation, before they return to team activities their cardiac evaluation will mandate a troponin level, plus electrocardiogram, echocardiogram and a medical evaluation by a physician.
Two, in addition to requiring two weekly PCR tests for athletes during weeks of competition, the SEC will now require a third rapid diagnostic test for COVID-19 close to competition for sports with a high risk of close contact, including football.
“We remain vigilant in monitoring the trends and effects of COVID-19 as we learn more about the virus, and this cardiac evaluation enhances the effectiveness of the protocols already in place,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “We are confident in our institutions’ ability to provide a healthy environment supported by rigorous testing and surveillance. Our student-athletes have indicated their desire to compete and it is our responsibility to make every effort to deliver a healthy and medically sound environment for providing that opportunity.”
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.