Mizzou's Nick Bolton committed to playing in 2020

To make room for the return of those players, the scholarships for all fall senior athletes who take advantage of the additional year of eligibility will not count against team limits in 2021-22. That means the Tigers could conceivably return seniors like Larry Rountree or Kobie Whiteside without counting their spots as part of the 2021 scholarship limit of 85. Not every senior will want to return for another season, but it could dramatically shift how teams manage their rosters next year.

The Board of Governors also prohibited schools from requiring athletes to waive their legal rights regarding COVID-19 as a condition of athletics participation. Also, schools cannot cancel or reduce scholarships if an athlete in any sport ops not to participate because of the pandemic.

The SEC also announced two COVID-related moves Friday:

One, for any infected athletes coming out of isolation, before they return to team activities their cardiac evaluation will mandate a troponin level, plus electrocardiogram, echocardiogram and a medical evaluation by a physician.

Two, in addition to requiring two weekly PCR tests for athletes during weeks of competition, the SEC will now require a third rapid diagnostic test for COVID-19 close to competition for sports with a high risk of close contact, including football.

“We remain vigilant in monitoring the trends and effects of COVID-19 as we learn more about the virus, and this cardiac evaluation enhances the effectiveness of the protocols already in place,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “We are confident in our institutions’ ability to provide a healthy environment supported by rigorous testing and surveillance. Our student-athletes have indicated their desire to compete and it is our responsibility to make every effort to deliver a healthy and medically sound environment for providing that opportunity.”

