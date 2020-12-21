Mizzou's Nick Bolton enters NFL draft, won't play in bowl game

COLUMBIA, Mo. - To no surprise, Missouri star linebacker and team captain Nick Bolton will leave school to enter the 2021 NFL draft and will not take part in next week's Music City Bowl against Iowa, he announced Monday on social media.
Bolton wrote: “First and foremost, I want to thank God for giving me an opportunity to play football and receive an education at the University of Missouri.
“I'm grateful for Coach (Barry) Odom and Coach (Ryan) Walters for believing in me and my abilities to play at this level. Thank you Coach (Eli) Drinkwitz for allowing me to lead our football team and molding me into a better person.
“I want to thank Coach (Vernon) Hargreaves and Coach (D.J.) Smith for pushing me to be a better player. In addition, I want to thank strength staffs, nutrition, athletic trainers and teammates for making this experience special. Most importantly, I would like to thank my parents, Jalunda and Carlos, for their sacrifices they made for me to be in this position.
“After prayer and conversation with my family, I've decided to forego my senior season, and will not be participating in the bowl game. I'm excited to chase my childhood dream and start preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft.
“I'm proud to be a true son! It's been more than an honor to represent the University of Missouri.
Bolt out!!!”
Bolton, most likely a first-team All-Southeastern Conference play for the second straight year, leads the Tigers (5-5) with 95 tackles. He's been widely projected as a first-round prospect in next year's draft. Bolton took part in MU's pregame senior day ceremony before the Arkansas game on Dec. 5 even though he has another two years of college eligibility.
Bolton finishes his three-year Mizzou career with 224 tackles, 16 for losses, four sacks and two interceptions. He took over as a starter in 2019 and started every game the last two seasons.
Bolton has been playing with an undisclosed injury the last couple games that Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz has mentioned. Bolton needed to briefly come out of the Arkansas game to have his left ankle taped, then was ejected late in the second quarter for a targeting foul.
He's the second Mizzou player to announce plans to enter the NFL draft and sit out the bowl game, following junior offensive tackle Larry Borom.
With Bolton unavailable for next Wednesday's bowl game in Nashville, the Tigers could turn to one of two backups to fill his spot, either sophomore Chad Bailey or senior Jamal Brooks. The Tigers played with 52 scholarship players in Saturday's loss at Mississippi State and will be around that number next week against Iowa.
"We're running out of bodies," Drinkwitz said Monday on SEC Network. "It just is what it is. I mean we're playing with 52 players. And we're gonna play in this bowl game against a very good Iowa team with 52 players, if we make it through all the COVID tests."
