Mizzou's Parker Braun enters transfer portal

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Another Missouri basketball player is on the move. This time it’s redshirt sophomore forward Parker Braun, who has entered the NCAA transfer portal, MU confirmed Saturday.

The 6-foot-8 Braun, from Overland Park, Kansas, originally came to Mizzou as a walk-on before going on scholarship last year. He appeared in 20 of 26 games off the bench this season, averaging 2.8 points and 1.5 rebounds in 9.3 minutes per game. His 14 blocks were second to Jeremiah Tilmon’s 34. It was a small sample size, but his 3-point shooting percentage of 40% (4 of 10) led the team. Braun played in 24 games as a redshirt freshman in 2019-20, averaging 1.4 points and 1.0 rebound.

Braun saw extended minutes during the two-game February stretch when Tilmon was away from the team, when he scored 13 points in 47 combined minutes against Arkansas and Georgia. Otherwise, his playing time was sporadic. He didn't appear in two of MU's final three games and totaled just 13 minutes in MU's last six games.