Mizzou's Pinkel makes ballot for College Football Hall of Fame

Former Missouri football coach Gary Pinkel, who from 2001-2015 won more games than any coach in Mizzou history, is on the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame ballot for the first time since he retired.

Pinkel, 118-73 at Mizzou with four appearances in conference championship games and 10 bowls, is also the career wins leader at Toledo, where he was 73-37-3 from 1991-2000. When Pinkel became Mizzou's career wins leader with a victory in the 2014 Cotton Bowl, he joined Steve Spurrier as the only active coaches who were career wins leaders at two FBS schools. Spurrier has the records at Florida and South Carolina.

The only FBS coach with more career wins than Pinkel who isn't in the College Football Hall of Fame is current Alabama coach Nick Saban, Pinkel's former Kent State teammate, who will be inducted as soon as he's eligible.

Pinkel, 68, is one of seven FBS coaches on this year's ballot. Voters may select two coaches for this year's class. Ballots are due July 7. The 2021 class will be announced early next year and officially inducted in New York on Dec. 7, 2021.