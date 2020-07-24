Mizzou's Pinson, Tilmon, Smith returning to school

COLUMBIA, Mo. — As expected, Missouri basketball players Xavier Pinson, Mitchell Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon will return to MU after exploring the NBA draft process, the team confirmed Friday.

All three will retain their eligibility for the 2020-21 season. Underclassmen who entered their name in the NBA draft pool have until Aug. 3 to pull out of the draft and preserve their college eligibility. Smith and Tilmon will be seniors next season while Pinson will return for his junior year.

“I am thankful that despite the process being limited due to the pandemic, all three guys were able to receive key information that can help them in their respective futures,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “We’re thrilled to have a deep, experienced squad back for what will be a very exciting season ahead.”

Tilmon, a third-year starter from East St. Louis, suffered a stress fracture in his left foot that sidelined him for nearly two months during conference play this past season.

Pinson and Smith were two of MU’s most improved players during the Tigers’ 15-16 season. Pinson became a regular starter in the backcourt and averaged 11.1 points and 2.8 assists and over the season’s final nine games averaged 18.9 points per game. Smith, a 6-10 occasional starter in his fourth year at MU, averaged career-bests 5.1 points and a team-high 4.9 rebounds.

Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.