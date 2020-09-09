Mizzou's recruiting surge continues with De Smet's Yaya Keita

The Missouri basketball team's commitment surge continues - this time with a local flavor. The Tigers landed their biggest pledge for the 2021 class on Wednesday when De Smet High School center Yaya Keita announced his commitment on social media.

"It's been great experience for me since day one of my recruiting process as I can commit to only one school," he posted on Twitter. "I'm happy, excited, and blessed to announced my commitment to Mizzou. thanks to all the coaches that have been interested in me and follow me through my journey I'm thankful."

The 6-foot-10 Keita is rated a three-star prospect and the nation's No. 22 center prospect by Rivals.com. At No. 145 overall, he's the first of Mizzou's five commitments to rank among Rivals' top 150 players for the 2021 class. Keita is rated the nation's No. 35 center and No. 169 player overall by 247Sports.com's composite rankings.

Keita averaged 8.0 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Spartans as a junior, while shooting 51.2 percent from the field. Keita also holds offers from St. Louis University, Iowa, Iowa State and West Virginia, among others.