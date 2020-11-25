Mizzou's Ryan Walters rejoins team after COVID quarantine

“He’s one of the guys I’ve looked up to in this profession,” Walters said.

“It was natural to let him be the next guy up, so to speak,” he added. “We speak the same language. We see the game in a very similar fashion. We're always bouncing ideas off of each other.”

While in quarantine, Walters continued to get tested, along with their two sons, but they never tested positive. Walters rejoined the team early this week once he completed his quarantine.

“I just couldn't be out at practice or travel to the game and be a part of the game,” he said. “We were still putting a game plan together, implementing new calls and going through the logistics of the week. It wasn’t too bad because you're still actively involved. Just game day was tough, not traveling was tough. I had full confidence that they were going to go out there and play their tails off. … It was just weird watching the game. I'm sure my wife and kids saw a side of me they haven’t seen before. I'm glad we were playing well, because my mood was a lot a lot better.”

Walters was prohibited from communicating with the team at any point during the game, including halftime. Watching only from the SEC Network broadcast, he had a new viewpoint of the game.