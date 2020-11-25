Mizzou's Ryan Walters rejoins team after COVID quarantine

COLUMBIA, Mo. - What’s it like for a college football coach to miss a game while in COVID quarantine? Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters had to experience just that last Saturday while the Tigers played at South Carolina.
Ryan’s wife contracted the coronavirus earlier this month, putting Walters and their two sons in mandatory 14-day quarantine as close contacts. Tara Walters experienced a mild headache two weeks ago but suspected she might have the virus when she couldn’t smell soap after washing her hands.
“Obviously, red flag,” Walters said. “She went to go get tested and it came back positive. She felt bad at first, but I was like, ‘No, I want to make sure you're healthy first.’ You can do everything right and still contract COVID. So, it's nobody's fault. It’s just what it is. It’s just the nature of what's going on right now in our country and across the world.”
While in quarantine at their house, Walters continued to participate in team meetings via Zoom and helped put together the defensive game plan with the rest of the staff. David Gibbs, MU’s cornerbacks coach, took over the coordinator duties for the game. Walters and Gibbs have a long and special relationship. Gibbs played with Walters’ father Marc at Colorado, where Ryan later played a generation later.
“He’s one of the guys I’ve looked up to in this profession,” Walters said.
“It was natural to let him be the next guy up, so to speak,” he added. “We speak the same language. We see the game in a very similar fashion. We're always bouncing ideas off of each other.”
While in quarantine, Walters continued to get tested, along with their two sons, but they never tested positive. Walters rejoined the team early this week once he completed his quarantine.
“I just couldn't be out at practice or travel to the game and be a part of the game,” he said. “We were still putting a game plan together, implementing new calls and going through the logistics of the week. It wasn’t too bad because you're still actively involved. Just game day was tough, not traveling was tough. I had full confidence that they were going to go out there and play their tails off. … It was just weird watching the game. I'm sure my wife and kids saw a side of me they haven’t seen before. I'm glad we were playing well, because my mood was a lot a lot better.”
Walters was prohibited from communicating with the team at any point during the game, including halftime. Watching only from the SEC Network broadcast, he had a new viewpoint of the game.
“Obviously your vision is a little bit different because it's the TV copy. You don't see all 11 (players) a lot of times, but you do get a different perspective in terms of what's going on throughout the game," he said. "I have no idea what's going on offense on game day. On Sundays I don't go back and look at what the offense is doing. To be able to see just the flow of the game on both sides was a neat experience.”
After the victory, Walters finally got a chance to talk to the team from the celebratory locker room.
“I was able to FaceTime with a bunch of the guys," he said. "I was just proud of them and happy. We were definitely celebrating in the Walters’ household for sure.”
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.