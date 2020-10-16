Mizzou's scrambled football schedule gets new dates for games vs. Kentucky, Florida

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It's been a season of change for the Missouri football program in more ways than one. The Tigers' schedule under new coach Eli Drinkwitz took two more twists and turns Friday as COVID-19 outbreaks have forced the Southeastern Conference to scramble multiple games for multiple teams. As a result, Mizzou will now host Kentucky on Oct. 24 and travel to Florida on Oct. 31, the Post-Dispatch first reported Friday, followed later by confirmation from the league office.

The Tigers (1-2) were initially scheduled to host Vanderbilt on Saturday, play at Florida on Oct. 24 and host Kentucky Oct. 31. Instead, the SEC flipped the latter two games. The Vanderbilt game is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12 in Columbia.

Mizzou and Kentucky will kick off at 3 p.m. kickoff next Saturday on SEC Network. The following week, Mizzou and Florida will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Central on SEC Network Alternate.

The changes leave Missouri with its same bye week on Nov. 7 and no consecutive road games. The bye comes after the newly scheduled game at Florida, followed by a home game against Georgia (Nov. 14), a road game at South Carolina (Nov. 21), home game against Arkansas (Nov. 28), road game at Mississippi State (Dec. 5) and the regular-season finale against Vanderbilt (Dec. 12).