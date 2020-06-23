Mizzou's St. Louis recruiting surge continues with Trinity's Hibbler

Trinity Catholic safety Tyler Hibbler continued Mizzou’s recruiting surge in the St. Louis area, becoming the latest local prospect to commit to the Tigers’ 2021 class. Hibbler announced his pledge on social media Tuesday night. He’s the 15th commitment for MU’s 2021 class and the sixth from the St. Louis metro area.
“They sold me on the fact of fighting for something that’s yours, my home state, Mizzou,” Hibbler said in a phone interview Tuesday. “I can come home and play for my home state and put on for the fans.”
Hibbler is rated the nation’s No. 27 safety for the 2021 class by Rivals.com and the seventh-ranked player in the state. His other top choices were Iowa State, Michigan State and Nebraska, but he said he had decided months ago that he’d choose Missouri.
“Ever since I got the offer in my heart Mizzou was the place,” he said. “I was still looking at other places, but I knew Mizzou was the right fit because no other school felt the same.”
Hibbler said Mizzou’s defensive coaches project him to play the safety/outside linebacker hybrid position in the team’s 4-2-5 base defense. Last season, he posted 61 tackles, an interception and three fumble recoveries.
Hibbler’s pledge gives the Tigers commitments from four of the area’s most successful prep programs, joining Lutheran North defensive end Travion Ford, East St. Louis quarterback Tyler Macon and De Smet running back Taj Butts and defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo.
“All of us want to play together, fight for what’s ours and make what’s ours better,” Hibbler said. “We’ve got to look at Mizzou as our home state school and build it up to make it better.”
The first signing period isn’t for another six months, but first-year coach Eliah Drinkwitz continues to build an impressive class, as measured by the national rankings. Hibbler’s commitment pushes Mizzou’s national class ranking to No. 20 by Rivals.com and No. 26 by 247Sports.com. In the Southeastern Conference, only Tennessee (23) and Florida (20) have more commitments than Mizzou’s 15.
MIZZOU 2021 COMMITMENTS
Taj Butts, RB, St. Louis (De Smet)
Daylan Carnell, CB, Indianapolis, Ind.
Travion Ford, DE, St. Louis (Lutheran North)
Tyler Hibbler, S, St. Louis (Trinity Catholic)
Ryan Hoerstkamp, TE, Washington, Mo. (Washington)
Darius Jackson, CB, Red Oak, TX
Zachary Lovett, OLB, Rockledge, Fla.
Tyler Macon, QB, East St. Louis, IL (East St. Louis)
Gavin McKay, TE, Memphis, Tenn.
Shemar Pearl, DE, Plano, Texas (Garden City CC)
Zxaequan Reeves, CB, Cocoa, FL
Davion Sistrunk, CB, Melbourne, FL
Connor Tollison, OL, Jackson, MO (Jackson)
Dameon Wilson, LB, Kings Mountain, N.C.
Mekhi Wingo, DT, St. Louis (De Smet)
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.