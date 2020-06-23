Mizzou's St. Louis recruiting surge continues with Trinity's Hibbler

Trinity Catholic safety Tyler Hibbler continued Mizzou’s recruiting surge in the St. Louis area, becoming the latest local prospect to commit to the Tigers’ 2021 class. Hibbler announced his pledge on social media Tuesday night. He’s the 15th commitment for MU’s 2021 class and the sixth from the St. Louis metro area.

“They sold me on the fact of fighting for something that’s yours, my home state, Mizzou,” Hibbler said in a phone interview Tuesday. “I can come home and play for my home state and put on for the fans.”

Hibbler is rated the nation’s No. 27 safety for the 2021 class by Rivals.com and the seventh-ranked player in the state. His other top choices were Iowa State, Michigan State and Nebraska, but he said he had decided months ago that he’d choose Missouri.

“Ever since I got the offer in my heart Mizzou was the place,” he said. “I was still looking at other places, but I knew Mizzou was the right fit because no other school felt the same.”

Hibbler said Mizzou’s defensive coaches project him to play the safety/outside linebacker hybrid position in the team’s 4-2-5 base defense. Last season, he posted 61 tackles, an interception and three fumble recoveries.