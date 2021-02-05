Mizzou's Sterk confirms he's not leaving for UCF

University of Central Florida's next athletics director will not be Missouri's Jim Sterk. Sterk confirmed that much Friday night after speculation simmered earlier in the day that he was a candidate for the job at the Orlando, Florida, school. UCFSports.com first reported Friday that Sterk was a possible frontrunner for the job.

"I do not normally comment on speculation on social media," Sterk said in a statement released to local media Friday night. "But, over the last 24 hours several media members have indicated that I may be involved in the Athletic Director’s search at the University of Central Florida. I am not a candidate at UCF.

"We have great momentum at Mizzou and Mizzou Athletics, and I am looking forward to tomorrow’s Top 20 basketball showdown in Mizzou Arena.

"Currently, we have eight nationally-ranked programs and our student-athletes are performing exceedingly well in the classroom. The basketball team under Coach Cuonzo Martin will be vying for the SEC and national championship this year. The football team under Coach Eli Drinkwitz reached the Top 25 and signed one of the best incoming recruiting classes in our history. I am also excited to see the planned new Football Indoor Practice Facility completed in the next few years to attract and retain the very best talent. The future is very bright for Mizzou Athletics.