Mizzou's Sterk "pretty dang optimistic" about football in 2020

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The leader of Mizzou athletics has shifted his tone when it comes to pulling off a college football season this fall during a pandemic.
Athletics director Jim Sterk said he’s “back to being pretty dang optimistic about what's going on” during a Zoom media conference Monday.
As of Monday, the Southeastern Conference still planned to have a football season with games kicking off Sept. 26. While classes have started at Mizzou and around the conference, it’s still uncertain what would it take to derail the 2020 season.
“I was talking to Coach (Cuonzo) Martin about it (and said) all of us need some sports to occur, some contests to occur, because we've been going through the past six months and it's just been crap the whole six months of dealing with all these different issues and things,” Sterk said. “We're missing the highs and lows of that competition.
"I'm very hopeful. I am optimistic. I don't control the virus, but I think the next two weeks will really, really determine if we can get to that full season. We'll see from there.”
As of Monday, Mizzou’s first day of classes for the fall semester, 159 students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school’s newly launched online dashboard and based on cases tested and confirmed at the MU Student Health Center and other testing locations in Boone County and shared with the university.
That’s less than 0.5% of the school’s student population. Mizzou announced first-day enrollment as 30,849, up 4% from the stat of the fall 2019 semester.
It’s unclear how many of those 159 positive cases are Mizzou athletes. In both the first week of June and July, Mizzou athletics announced its total positive cases for athletes, coaches and athletics staff, but the university now wants those cases to be included among results for the overall campus and not announced separately.
Last week the Post-Dispatch submitted an open records request to the university for positive case numbers for MU athletes, but had not received a response as of Monday. The university replied to a similar request in June, reporting that five out of 308 tests for athletes, coaches and staff had come back positive. In July, 10 out of 377 tests for MU athletes, coaches and staff were positive.
On Monday, Sterk said he didn’t know how many positive cases Mizzou currently has among athletes.
“We've done well. We can do better,” he said. “Especially with the students coming back there were more opportunities (for infection) and more people coming in that potentially could be positive. You see a little bit of a spike. For us to play (and) to have fall sports and for the university be open, I gauge the high schools that are practicing and are scheduled for games this weekend … if they continue to go through it safely and effectively and we don't have huge, huge spikes in positives.
“I've gotten that we're doing all right. We’re doing OK and so far so good. As far as the university and the number of cases and being able to manage those, I think we're in as good a place as possible.”
Two weeks ago, MU football coach Eliah Drinkwitz said football players had a positivity rate of less than 3%. The football team was scheduled to undergo another round of tests last Thursday.
“I haven't heard anything different (than less than 3%),” Sterk said. “I think we're in good shape. I'd rather have zero cases, but I'm also a realist. … We haven't seen a massive spike or anything like that occur.”
Sterk said these next couple weeks will be crucial toward having a football season of any kind this fall.
“Right now we've been progressing and taking our little baby steps,” he said. “We need to continue to progress. … If the pandemic rises to a real serious level here in Boone County and across the footprint of the SEC then that changes the game. We will have to react to what the virus does."
Other schools have already shifted to online classes exclusively but still plan to have a football season and continue with practices, including East Carolina, North Carolina and North Carolina State. Notre Dame has shifted classes online for at least two weeks.
For now, Mizzou’s classes are a mix of in-person, online and blended courses. Sterk continued to maintain that Mizzou can play football without in-person classes taking place as long as “the campus is operational,” he said.
“The campus started to be operational in June,” he said. “So that's when we were able to bring the student-athletes back. Obviously we want to do that in a safe manner and we've been taking advice from our task force. They're playing a huge role in giving us and people across the SEC advice on how to deal with this.”
Mizzou still plans to allow seating at no more than 25 percent of Memorial Stadium’s capacity this season for football games. SEC policy will require fans to wear masks when they enter and exit the stadium and whenever it’s not possible to socially distance from people outside of their household. MU’s revised seating arrangement will put fans in clusters of 10 people, Sterk said.
“By zoning the stadium hopefully we can we can make the traffic flow the right way and keep the appropriate separation,” MU deputy AD for communications Nick Joos said.
Mizzou plans to use a similar capacity percentage for seating areas for home volleyball and soccer games this fall.
Sterk said MU hasn’t adjusted its projected revenue loss of 20 percent for the fiscal year, but if the football season is canceled or postponed to the spring, revenues will take a major hit.
“Obviously you've see the Big Ten counterparts without football … it’s a lot more than 20% that they're having to deal with for this coming year,” Sterk said. “Hopefully we can stay out of that. That's why we're really serious about trying to do it right, do it safe and making it work.”
To help offset some of those projected losses, MU athletics received a $2 million gift from donor Dave Johnson, a Kansas City real estate mogul and founder of the Chicken N Pickle restaurant in North Kansas City.
Some MU athletics employees who were on long-term furloughs will not be retained, Sterk said. Among them is Howard Richards, who was told Monday that Mizzou is eliminating his role as Assistant AD for community relations, Richards said. The former MU offensive lineman will continue to serve as the radio analyst for Mizzou football games. Richards’ role in the athletics department was created in 2017 to boost Mizzou’s presence in St. Louis, where he continued to live during his three years on Sterk’s senior staff. His 2019 salary was $100,000.
As for additional layoffs, Sterk said “there’s nothing new at this point.”
