Mizzou's Sterk "pretty dang optimistic" about football in 2020

“I've gotten that we're doing all right. We’re doing OK and so far so good. As far as the university and the number of cases and being able to manage those, I think we're in as good a place as possible.”

Two weeks ago, MU football coach Eliah Drinkwitz said football players had a positivity rate of less than 3%. The football team was scheduled to undergo another round of tests last Thursday.

“I haven't heard anything different (than less than 3%),” Sterk said. “I think we're in good shape. I'd rather have zero cases, but I'm also a realist. … We haven't seen a massive spike or anything like that occur.”

Sterk said these next couple weeks will be crucial toward having a football season of any kind this fall.

“Right now we've been progressing and taking our little baby steps,” he said. “We need to continue to progress. … If the pandemic rises to a real serious level here in Boone County and across the footprint of the SEC then that changes the game. We will have to react to what the virus does."

Other schools have already shifted to online classes exclusively but still plan to have a football season and continue with practices, including East Carolina, North Carolina and North Carolina State. Notre Dame has shifted classes online for at least two weeks.