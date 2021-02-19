Mizzou's Tilmon returns to team, will play Saturday at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, Mo. - After missing Missouri's last two games, senior center Jeremiah Tilmon has rejoined the team and should play Saturday at South Carolina, Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin said Friday.
"He's back," Martin said on Zoom before the Tigers' practice. "We expect him to play."
Tilmon didn't play against Arkansas last Saturday or Tuesday at Georgia while taking a leave of absence for a death in his family. The No. 20 Tigers lost both games.
Mizzou (13-6, 6-6 Southeastern Conference) will try to snap a season-long three-game losing streak against the Gamecocks (5-10, 3-8), a 1 p.m. game in Columbia, South Carolina.
Martin said it was "solely" Tilmon's decision when to step away from the team and when to return.
"You’re talking sport and you’re talking family," he said. "That takes precedent over anything we do in here. That’s his timetable. I just happen to be the figurehead in the program as the head coach. But it's not my decision. It’s a family decision, and you proceed how you see best fit. Period. And I'm here to assist any way you need me."
Without Tilmon, forward Kobe Brown scored a career-high 21 points at Georgia, while backup forward Parker Braun had some of the more productive moments of his career. Martin said the Tigers should have won both games — the Arkansas game went to overtime, and Mizzou held a 13-point lead in the 10-point loss at Georgia — but Tilmon's presence and production can't be replaced.
"The one thing that I've always said about our team is we’re as good as any when we have all our parts," Martin said. "Jeremiah is having his best year in his senior year because he's grown on and off the court, the wisdom and understanding all those things. You're talking about a physical low-post presence where the last six, seven, eight games we're going inside to him and that was a focal point of what we were doing. So you're getting major production there. So (without him) you don't have that presence to go inside. But, again, I still say those two games I feel like we should have won, Arkansas and Georgia. We didn't do what we needed to do. But when you lose that level of presence and experience now all of a sudden, a guy that was playing maybe five to seven minutes now is playing 20-plus minutes. I think in the loss I'm hopeful that Kobe, even though he’s a starter, his role changed in both games. Even Parker, both those guys played major parts even though we came up short. I think both those guys grew from those games."
Tilmon has posted career-best averages with 12.8 points, 7.8 rebounds per game and 1.4 blocks, while shooting a career-best 62.7 percent from the floor, which leads the SEC.
"When you have that level of presence, you’re talking about an all-league guy, certainly first-team (All-SEC) the way he’s playing, to lose that … and not so much his absence, but to lose a family member that affects you in the locker room," Martin said. "Not to take anything away from losing the games, but that’s one of my guys. This is my teammate. This is not a guy that I just heard about. Plus, you know his heart. So that affects me as well. This is my guy. We still got to go and try to win this game for him.
"But at the end of the day, you’re still playing against an opponent. But I just think in those critical situations without him, who’s getting the ball? I can press up a little more on Dru Smith and (Xavier) Pinson because you don't have Tilmon and somebody else has to make a play. That’s just what I would do. You lose a key guy that’s just human nature. There’s a scouting report and a game plan. So now when it gets critical you put some guys in positions that they've haven't been in before to make plays. Not that they’re doing a poor job but they haven’t been in them."