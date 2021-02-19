Mizzou's Tilmon returns to team, will play Saturday at South Carolina

"The one thing that I've always said about our team is we’re as good as any when we have all our parts," Martin said. "Jeremiah is having his best year in his senior year because he's grown on and off the court, the wisdom and understanding all those things. You're talking about a physical low-post presence where the last six, seven, eight games we're going inside to him and that was a focal point of what we were doing. So you're getting major production there. So (without him) you don't have that presence to go inside. But, again, I still say those two games I feel like we should have won, Arkansas and Georgia. We didn't do what we needed to do. But when you lose that level of presence and experience now all of a sudden, a guy that was playing maybe five to seven minutes now is playing 20-plus minutes. I think in the loss I'm hopeful that Kobe, even though he’s a starter, his role changed in both games. Even Parker, both those guys played major parts even though we came up short. I think both those guys grew from those games."