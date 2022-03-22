Mizzou's Trevon Brazile, Javon Pickett enter transfer portal

Missouri’s Javon Pickett, right, has become for effective since he cut back on 3-point shot attempts in favor of driving more to the basket.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Just hours after new Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates held his introductory press conference, two of the Tigers' best players from this past season entered the NCAA transfer portal: senior guard Javon Pickett and freshman forward Trevon Brazile, VerbalCommits.com first reported.

Pickett, the 6-4 senior leader from Belleville, was MU's leading scorer in conference play this season, averaging 13.4 points per game, and also the team's most vocal defender for coach Cuonzo Martin and his staff before Martin was fired on March 11. A regular in the starting lineup each of the last four years, Pickett has an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA after the pandemic.

Brazile was MU's breakthrough newcomer, 6.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game, ranking among the SEC leaders all season.

Both players could still opt to return and play for Gates next season, but in order to have legal contact with other schools they must submit their names into the portal. Freshman guard Anton Brookshire, Brazile's high school teammate in Springfield, entered the portal earlier this month.

Four-star recruit Aidan Shaw also received a release from his national letter of intent, allowing him to pursue other offers. Shaw has said he'll consider Missouri's new coach once a hire was made.

