Mizzou's Tyler Badie won't play in bowl game, Brady Cook starts at QB

After his record-setting regular season, Missouri running back Tyler Badie will not play in Wednesday’s Armed Forces Bowl against Army, MU coach Eli Drinkwitz told reporters Tuesday in Fort Worth, Texas, at the bowl’s pregame press conference. An independent source close to Badie confirmed that he won't play and that it was "a tough decision" after several long talks with the coaching staff.
That's not all Drinkwitz shared Tuesday: Redshirt freshman Brady Cook will make his first career start, replacing Connor Bazelak, who has played through a leg injury most of the season.
Cook has appeared in four games this season off the bench, completing 19 of 24 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. The second-year QB from St. Louis (Chaminade) split time with freshman Tyler Macon in MU's loss to Georgia and came off the bench in games against SEMO, South Carolina and Arkansas.
Badie, a first-team All-SEC selection, second-team All-American and Doak Walker Award finalist, has been practicing the last several weeks. As of Monday, Badie was practicing with the team, an MU spokesperson confirmed. Drinkwitz had said several times since the bowl pairing was announced that Badie planned to play. On Dec. 12, Drinkwitz said cornerback Akayleb Evans was the only player who had opted out of the bowl game.
In MU’s regular-season finale at Arkansas, Badie set MU’s single-season rushing record, passing Devin West’s 1998 regular-season total of 1,578 yards. West ran for 125 yards in MU’s Insight.com Bowl, giving him 1,703 yards for the 1998 season. Technically, Badie now holds the team’s single-season rushing record with 1,604 yards because prior to 2002 the NCAA did not count bowl stats as part of single-season stats. Though another 100 yards in the Armed Forces Bowl would have made him the undisputed record holder.
Badie has not talked to reporters since his postgame interview after the Arkansas game Nov. 26, when he said he planned to play in a bowl game. He has rarely done interviews this season, only talking to reporters in a few postgame interviews.
Senior Dawson Downing will start in Badie's place, Drinkwitz said.
The Tigers will be without at least five starters who are injured or opting out of the game: Badie; safety Martez Manuel, the team's leading tackler; tight end Niko Hea; defensive tackle Akiel Byers, and Evans.