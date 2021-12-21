Mizzou's Tyler Badie won't play in bowl game, Brady Cook starts at QB

After his record-setting regular season, Missouri running back Tyler Badie will not play in Wednesday’s Armed Forces Bowl against Army, MU coach Eli Drinkwitz told reporters Tuesday in Fort Worth, Texas, at the bowl’s pregame press conference. An independent source close to Badie confirmed that he won't play and that it was "a tough decision" after several long talks with the coaching staff.

That's not all Drinkwitz shared Tuesday: Redshirt freshman Brady Cook will make his first career start, replacing Connor Bazelak, who has played through a leg injury most of the season.

Cook has appeared in four games this season off the bench, completing 19 of 24 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. The second-year QB from St. Louis (Chaminade) split time with freshman Tyler Macon in MU's loss to Georgia and came off the bench in games against SEMO, South Carolina and Arkansas.