Mizzou's Xavier Pinson enters transfer portal
Mizzou's Xavier Pinson enters transfer portal

Missouri Texas A M Basketball

Missouri guard Xavier Pinson (1) looks to pass around Texas A&M guard Hassan Diarra. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Three days after the conclusion of Missouri's season, junior point guard Xavier Pinson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, the team confirmed Tuesday.

Pinson started every game for the Tigers this past season and was the team's top scorer for much of the year. He finished the season second in scoring with 13.6 points per game and second in assists at 2.9 per game. He sat for the final 5:52 of Saturday's season-ending loss to Oklahoma in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in favor of senior Drew Buggs, after which Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin said Buggs did a better job executing the offense and playing defense.

Pinson shared his decision on Instagram, writing, "Mizzou, words couldn't thank you enough. I'm just a kid from the west side of Chicago, Illinois and the fans we had accepted me with open arms. Happy I can say I spent 3 years at this AWESOME university and I can wait to see what the future holds. #XPOUT."

Pinson explored entering the NBA draft last summer before deciding the return to Mizzou for his junior season. The Chicago native signed with the Tigers as a three-star recruit in 2018, choosing MU over Georgetown, Memphis and Wisconsin.

STLtoday.com will have more on this story.

