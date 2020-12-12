More braggin' for Mizzou: Tigers hang on, edge No. 6 Illinois

COLUMBIA, Mo. — This Braggin’ Rights Game looked different than all the rest but ended with a familiar result for Cuonzo Martin’s Missouri Tigers.
Hosting the annual rivalry game against No. 6 Illinois in front of only a smattering of supporters from both programs, the Tigers showed off their depth and balance Saturday night and overcame an off night from two of its most important players in an 81-78 victory, their third straight in the series.
Come Monday, Martin’s Tigers (5-0) should find themselves nationally ranked for the first time since January 2014 after knocking off the Illini (4-2) despite leading scorer Mark Smith and starting center Jeremiah Tilmon barely factoring into the box score. Foul trouble dogged Tilmon, while Smith struggled to find his jumper against his former team.
Still, the Tigers found a way. Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson took turns slashing through the Illini on their way to a combined 35 points, one fewer than Illinois star guard Ayo Dosunmu scored on his career-high night. Javon Pickett came off the bench with his usual boundless energy and scoring touch with 14 points, and Kobe Brown added 12.
But the Illini had a chance late. With 10.9 seconds left, Brad Underwood’s team went the length of the floor and found an open look for Dosunmu on the wing, but he left it short. Brown grabbed the rebound to all but clinch the win.
Missouri took a 49-41 lead into halftime after another disappearing act from Tilmon.
After jostling with 7-footer Kofi Cockburn for the game’s opening stretch, Tilmon headed to the bench with his second foul with 12:18 left in the first half. Without Tilmon, the Tigers used a mix of strategies against Cockburn, sometimes 7-3 freshman Jordan Wilmore, sometimes 6-10 Mitchell Smith, sometimes 6-8 Parker Braun and for one extended stretch, 6-7 Brown in an especially small lineup.
Meanwhile, the Tigers and their newfound commitment to playing at a faster pace paid off with 16 transition points. In a half that featured 26 fouls, the Tigers benefited from the non-stop whistles, shooting 16 of 16 from the foul line.
A couple Dosunmu free throws put the Illini in front 22-20, their first lead since the game’s second possession, but the Tigers quickly regained the lead then fell behind just once more. A Pickett put-back pushed MU back ahead for good the rest of the half.
Both teams opened the second half with a sloppy start, but MU every time the Illini threatened to cut into Mizzou’s lead, the Tigers found an answer on both ends of the floor. Graduate transfer point guard Drew Buggs scored his first basket for the Tigers to keep the Tigers in front by six. Later, a Brown 3-pointer extended MU’s lead to eight, but Tilmon was whistled for his third foul under the basket. His fourth came with 10:50 left.
Like they did late last season when a foot injury sidelined the big man, Mizzou played better with Tilmon on the bench. A deep Dru Smith 3-pointer gave the Tigers a 69-56 lead, their biggest of the night.
But Dosunmu refused to let the game slip away. He continued to attack the rim no matter which Tiger tried guarding him.
With a chance to make it a one-possession game, Dosunmu missed a pair of free throws with 5:37 left, followed by two free throws by Tilmon.
Illinois kept coming. Back-to-back dunks by Cockburn trimmed Mizzou’s lead to one heading into the final media timeout.
Tilmon fouled out with 1:54 left trying to gain position in the post against Cockburn, ending his night with just three points and two rebounds with four turnovers.
After a Pinson spinning floater put the Tigers up four, Cockburn cut the lead to two on a dunk, but after reviewing the play, the officials assessed Cockburn a flagrant foul for leveling Mitchell Smith in the face. The Illini never recovered and minutes later the Tigers returned from their locker room with Pinson clutching the Braggin’ Rights trophy to hoist again, just like the last two years in St. Louis.
HALFTIME UPDATE
Xavier Pinson led the Tigers with 11 points, while Dru Smith and Javon Pickett each scored 10. Brown added 10.
Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu led his team with 15 points, but the Illini couldn’t capitalize from the free throw line, shooting just 9 of 17.
PREGAME UPDATE
Greetings from a mostly empty Mizzou Arena for a most unique Braggin’ Rights Game, where only a few select spectators will be on hand for the latest installment of the Missouri-Illinois rivalry game.
(Note to the gentleman with the, ‘I need tickets’ sign outside the arena: Go home. There are no tickets to be had.)
Here are some quick keys to the game …
WHO GUARDS AYO?
Mizzou’s defensive challenge starts with guarding Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu, who struggled in his Braggin’ Rights debut two years ago — two points, four turnovers, four fouls — but kept Illinois in last year’s game with 21 points. Cuonzo Martin said the 6-foot-5 junior “is as good as any point guard or combo guard in America.”
Through the first couple weeks of the season, Dosunmu is a leading candidate for national player of the year: 22.6 points per game, 8.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 42.1 3-point shooting percentage.
Martin has a crew of perimeter players who figure to lobby for chances to guard the player of the year candidate, including two of the three Smiths, Mark and Dru, plus Javon Pickett.
“We got a lot of great defenders on our team,” Pickett said. “So everybody's gonna want to guard him.”
MILLER TIME ON THE WING
Illinois’ perimeter threat doesn’t end with Ayo. Senior Trent Frazier is a veteran of these games and averaged 25 points in his first two Braggin’ Rights Games. The Tigers know Adam Miller well, having recruited the Peoria, Illinois, native heavily last year. He’s shooting 42.3 percent from 3 and scored 28 points in his college debut last month. Miller and point guard Andrew Curbelo give the Illini one of the best — if not the best — freshman backcourt tandems in the country.
As a team, the Illini are shooting 47.3 percent from 3-point range. Only two teams shoot it better: William & Mary and Tennessee-Martin.
“Adam Miller is as good as any shooter in the country,” Martin said. “I don't care what class he is I mean. He can shoot the ball and I saw it. Unfortunately I saw it on the AAU circuit. He can shoot the ball at a high level. Curbelo is as talented as any point guard in the country. He’s shifty, crafty with the basketball who can score the ball.
KOFI VS. TILLY
The team whose big man wins the matchup in the paint should have a decided advantage. This is the rare game where Mizzou’s Jeremiah Tilmon won’t be the biggest human on the court. Illinois 7-foot sophomore Kofi Cockburn is a 285-pound load.
The sophomore is a double-double threat every night — he averages 13 points and 9.4 rebounds — and is a major reason the Illini rank No. 3 nationally in offensive rebound percentage. In 34 minutes against Mizzou last year as a freshman, the 7-footer finished with only two rebounds.
“Who can make plays? Who can get offensive rebounds? Who can finish at the rim? Who can set ball screens and dive and make plays,” Martin said. “They both put pressure on the defense because you have to identify them when they’re attacking downhill, just like how Jeremiah changed the game against Liberty. When that happens, you’ve got to make a decision: Do you protect (inside) or do you try to guard on the 3-point line? Something has to give.
MISSOURI VS. No. 6 ILLINOIS
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia
Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads 32-18; MU 63, Illinois 56, Dec. 21, 2019
Records: Missouri 4-0, Illinois 4-1
TV, radio: ESPNU, Mizzou: KTRS (550 AM), Illinois: KFNS (590 AM)
About Missouri: Cuonzo Martin’s Tigers came on strong late to beat Liberty 69-60 on Wednesday, led by Mark Smith’s 17 points. … Edwardsville’s Smith, the first player to play on both sides of the rivalry, is 3-0 in Braggin’ Rights games with a win over Mizzou as a freshman while playing for the Illini in 2017 and two wins over his former team in the last two matchups. … MU is shooting 60.9% from inside the 3-point arc, the 13th-best percentage in the country. … Belleville’s Javon Pickett, once signed to play for Illinois, gave the Tigers 17 points off the bench in last year’s meeting.
About Illinois: Brad Underwood’s team is coming off an impressive 83-68 win at No. 10 Duke on Tuesday, led by junior guard Ayo Dosunmu, an early favorite for national player of the year. He scored 18 points with 12 rebounds and five assists. … Underwood’s 14th-ranked recruiting class has added some offensive punch to his rotation, led by sharpshooter Adam Miller and point guard Andre Curbelo. … The Illini rank fourth nationally both in 3-point percentage (47.3) and offensive rebound percentage (42.0).
Illinois
Probable starters
G;Ayo Dosunmu (6-5, Jr.);22.6 ppg, 6.0 apg
G;Trent Frazier (6-2, Sr.);9.2 ppg, 50 3pt %
G;Da’Monte Williams (6-3, Sr.);7.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg
G;Adam Miller (6-3, Fr.);13.4 ppg, 42.3 3pt %
G;Kofi Cockburn (7-0, So.);13 ppg, 9.4 rpg
Top reserves
G;Giorgi Bezhanishvilli (6-9, Jr.);8.2 ppg, 4 rpg
G;Andre Curbelo (6-1, Fr.);10.4 ppg, 2.6 apg
Missouri
Probable starters
G;Xavier Pinson (6-2, Jr.);13.5 ppg, 4 apg
G;Mark Smith (6-5, Sr.);17.3 ppg, 52 3pt %
G;Dru Smith (6-3, Sr.);13.8 ppg, 3.8 apg
G;Kobe Brown (6-7, So.);6.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg
G;Jeremiah Tilmon (6-10, Sr.);8.5 ppg, 8.8 rpg
Top reserves
G;Javon Pickett (6-5, Jr.);8.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg
G;Mitchell Smith (6-10, Jr.);5.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg
Last 10 meetings
Dec. 22, 2010;No. 9 MU 75, No. 21 Illinois 64
Dec. 22, 2011;No. 8 MU 78, No. 25 Illinois 74
Dec. 22, 2012;No. 12 MU 82, No. 10 Illinois 73
Dec. 21, 2013;Illinois 65, No. 23 MU 64
Dec. 20, 2014;Illinois 62, MU 59
Dec. 23, 2015;Illinois 68, MU 63
Dec. 21, 2016;Illinois 75, MU 66
Dec. 23, 2017;Illinois 70, MU 64
Dec. 22, 2018;MU 79, Illinois 63
Dec. 21, 2019;MU 63, Illinois 56
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.