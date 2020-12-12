More braggin' for Mizzou: Tigers hang on, edge No. 6 Illinois

As a team, the Illini are shooting 47.3 percent from 3-point range. Only two teams shoot it better: William & Mary and Tennessee-Martin.

“Adam Miller is as good as any shooter in the country,” Martin said. “I don't care what class he is I mean. He can shoot the ball and I saw it. Unfortunately I saw it on the AAU circuit. He can shoot the ball at a high level. Curbelo is as talented as any point guard in the country. He’s shifty, crafty with the basketball who can score the ball.

KOFI VS. TILLY

The team whose big man wins the matchup in the paint should have a decided advantage. This is the rare game where Mizzou’s Jeremiah Tilmon won’t be the biggest human on the court. Illinois 7-foot sophomore Kofi Cockburn is a 285-pound load.

The sophomore is a double-double threat every night — he averages 13 points and 9.4 rebounds — and is a major reason the Illini rank No. 3 nationally in offensive rebound percentage. In 34 minutes against Mizzou last year as a freshman, the 7-footer finished with only two rebounds.