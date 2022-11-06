More offensive struggles haunt Mizzou football in latest loss to Kentucky

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The one-score losses aren’t getting any easier for Missouri.

“You’ve just got to swallow that L (loss),” linebacker Chad Bailey said Saturday. “It goes like that. It is hard, but we’ve just gotta keep fighting, keep pushing.”

Missouri, having seemingly exhausted all the remaining ways to lose a one-score Southeastern Conference game, pulled another rabbit from its hard-knocks hat. There was the devastating, slow-burn loss against No. 1 Georgia. Before that there was the baffling, how-did-that-happen defeat in Auburn. The stallout against Florida made it three. Now, add to that the bizarre, barely explicable 21-17 defeat Saturday against Kentucky.

Except, there is an explanation. And no — it’s not the one from the officials for the roughing the punter call that drew bafflement from MU coach Eli Drinkwitz and the fans at Memorial Stadium.

Missouri’s offense left the team languishing against Kentucky long before Will Norris tackled the Wildcats’ scrambling kicker. Other than two drives, Norris was just about the closest an MU player got to the end zone all game.

The Tigers put together three scoring drives, two of which ended with touchdowns. Apart from that, six Missouri possessions — and that’s excluding two that ended the halves — stalled out in four plays or fewer.

“It’s frustrating because we haven’t found a way, or play, to win,” Drinkwitz said.

Missouri’s defense again, for the most part, stepped up to the plate. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker and his unit held the Wildcats to just 242 yards of offense. The problem was Missouri’s offense fell 10 yards short of even that modest sum on its home turf.

The offensive struggles, which took a brief hiatus against South Carolina in the Tigers’ previous outing, were seldom better exemplified than on the fourth-and-1 attempt that essentially ended MU’s half.

Backup quarterback Tyler Macon trotted out for the fourth-down attempt, as he has on several occasions this season, in an attempt to draw the defense to jump offside at the change of scenery. No defense, thus far, has bit. Kentucky didn’t either. That might have something to do with the fact that Macon and starter Brady Cook spent almost every second of the attempt looking to the sideline.

Missouri took a timeout. Then the offense came back and proceeded to run an even more backbreaking play.

The Tigers brought in two tight ends. It went with its usual offensive line. But there were three fundamental mistakes as the ball was snapped.

First: Tight end Tyler Stephens was 2 yards behind the line of scrimmage at the snap, and as the ball came up, he was slow to react and got caught in no man’s land. Second: The side he was presumably meant to block collapsed, with right tackle Connor Wood and backup right guard Mitchell Walters allowing the first of several Kentucky rushers to get a drive-ending hand on ball-carrier Brady Cook. Third: Cook’s attempt at forward momentum went no further than his starting center’s back before he inadvisably looked for another route through.

It was one of several offensive failings, but not the first, nor the last.

Cook and Co. had a rough go of it for most of the matchup.

“One thing that Mizzou fans need to know, (Cook) is one of the toughest kids I've ever been around,” running back Cody Schrader said. “We’ve seen that from Game 1 until now. He’s taken some hits that a lot of quarterbacks wouldn’t get up from.”

That’s not quite as reassuring as Schrader — despite his best intentions — might think it is. Cook has left several games battered and bruised. Once again, pass rushers pressured and caught him in the backfield, sometimes untouched, on numerous occasions.

Take Missouri’s first play of the second half — one that really seemed to shake up Cook for several plays. Both of Kentucky’s defensive tackles broke through a six-man set, easing by center Connor Tollison and left guard Xavier Delgado before the two of them landed on just about every square inch of a hapless Cook.

That one wasn’t Cook’s fault, but the quarterback, despite two plays that single-handedly kept Missouri alive, just can’t stop stirring the pot for his critics, either.

Cook rolled right from the shotgun, pump-faked … except it wasn’t all fake. The ball spilled from his hand, and the Wildcats fell on it in Missouri territory.

“The fumble in the first half was really an unforced error that we’ve gotta correct,” Drinkwitz said. “And there’s some decision making that, again, we’ve just got to just keep working at.”

The Tigers have three games to do that — three games in which they need two wins to salvage a postseason. Drinkwitz said he had hoped the South Carolina game would be a turning point for the offense, and although the team fell short, he thinks the Tigers are heading in the right direction,

But the offensive issues are proving to be a sickness Missouri can’t seem to kick. Cook's 143 passing yards Saturday were his fewest since the Week 2 loss at Kansas State. Leading receiver Dominic Lovett didn't catch a single pass.

“We’ve got to go back and keep cleaning it up, keep cleaning it up,” Drinkwitz said. “Keep trying to improve. (I’m) proud of the way they fought down 14-3 to score 14 unanswered right there and give ourselves a chance, but (we) had the ball with four minutes left and weren’t able to get a first down. Again, penalties, the waving off of the targeting, so on and so forth. So, just out of sorts today.”