Mountaineers throttle Mizzou in Big 12/SEC Challenge

In their first visit to Morgantown, the Tigers were trying to break a streak of 15 consecutive losses to ranked teams in true road games, with the last one coming Jan. 21, 2012 at No. 3 Baylor.

West Virginia (16-3) finished with a 50-30 advantage on the boards and held MU’s five starters to just 14 points. Torrence Watson led MU with a game-high 19 points, most of those coming after the outcome was decided.

By the second media timeout, those hopes seemed all but dashed. The Tigers already trailed 14-6 after missing 14 of their first 16 shots, including all seven attempts from 3-point range.

But Cuonzo Martin went deeper on his bench, a move that gave his team fresh legs and renewed energy. He played freshmen Kobe Brown and Tray Jackson early in the game, plus junior college transfer center Axel Okongo. All three were stuck on the bench throughout Tuesday’s loss to Texas A&M, though Brown was sidelined with an illness.

As poorly as Missouri shot the ball — and some of the 3-point misses missed everything — WVU’s length on the perimeter made routine passes a chore for the Tigers on most possessions.