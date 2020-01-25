Mountaineers throttle Mizzou in Big 12/SEC Challenge

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Missouri basketball team has found all sorts of ways to lose games since their last victory, that stunning 16-point win over Florida two weeks ago that seems more like two lifetimes ago.
At Mississippi State, the Tigers barely showed up and buried themselves in turnovers before breaking a sweat. At Alabama, the Tigers couldn’t guard the 3-point line or score from anywhere but the foul line. Back home against Texas A&M, a last-minute rally fell short.
On Saturday, against what might be the best team Mizzou plays all season, the Tigers teased their fans with dreams of an epic road upset — but only flirted for a half.
Down a point at halftime to No. 14 West Virginia in their return to the Big 12/Southeastern Conference Challenge, the Tigers went back into hiding in the early throes of the second half of a 74-51 defeat, their fourth straight loss. In front of 14,031, at WVU Coliseum, Bob Huggins’ Mountaineers restored order with a 21-0 run early in the second half to help drop the Tigers (9-10) below .500 for the first time this season. Mizzou resumes conference play Tuesday when Georgia visits Columbia.
Huggins, now 5-1 against Mizzou in a career that could soon land him in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, tied Adolph Rupp for sixth place on the career wins list in Division I men’s coaching at 876. With his team in control midway through the second half, Huggins could watch the rest from his famous courtside stool. WVU improved to 77-6 in nonconference home games on his watch.
In their first visit to Morgantown, the Tigers were trying to break a streak of 15 consecutive losses to ranked teams in true road games, with the last one coming Jan. 21, 2012 at No. 3 Baylor.
West Virginia (16-3) finished with a 50-30 advantage on the boards and held MU’s five starters to just 14 points. Torrence Watson led MU with a game-high 19 points, most of those coming after the outcome was decided.
By the second media timeout, those hopes seemed all but dashed. The Tigers already trailed 14-6 after missing 14 of their first 16 shots, including all seven attempts from 3-point range.
But Cuonzo Martin went deeper on his bench, a move that gave his team fresh legs and renewed energy. He played freshmen Kobe Brown and Tray Jackson early in the game, plus junior college transfer center Axel Okongo. All three were stuck on the bench throughout Tuesday’s loss to Texas A&M, though Brown was sidelined with an illness.
As poorly as Missouri shot the ball — and some of the 3-point misses missed everything — WVU’s length on the perimeter made routine passes a chore for the Tigers on most possessions.
Then WVU went into a funk. The Mountaineers went nearly five minutes without a point while the Tigers got within four on a 10-0 run. WVU gave the ball away six times during its scoring drought. A Mark Smith 3-pointer cut the lead to four, then a Xavier Pinson fastbreak layup got the Tigers within a point, 24-23. WVU took the one-point lead into the break, despite holding the Tigers to just 21-percent shooting. Somehow the Tigers were hanging around despite just one combined field goal from starters Mitchell Smith, Javon Pickett, Dru Smith and Mark Smith.
The Mountaineers quickly restored order in the second half, erupting for a 14-0 run before the first media timeout. Until an Okongo dunk with 12:07 left, the Tigers went 6:38 without a point during the 21-0 WVU landslide.
Center Derek Culver did his best to lift the concrete roof off the building with a steal at midcourt and a fastbreak dunk over Nikko. A possession later, Miles McBride drilled a 3-pointer after WVU snatched an offensive rebound off a missed free throw.
Dru Smith limped off the floor in the final minutes after a rough day on the offensive end, finishing with seven turnovers and just two points, both free throws.