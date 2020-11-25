'Much music, near riots and singing' - looking back at the Mizzou game that started homecoming

"If it is slippery under foot, Heil will not run back our punts" was the cheering intelligence sent out by the royal Bengal Pooh-bah just before the game began.

The crowd was handled splendidly. Assistant Coach Field of the Tiger squad was in charge of the gates. The spectators field through and took their seats. Boxes had been placed on either side of the field, just in front of the stands. These were all sold a week.

The Kansas rooters, headed by the Kansas State Band, arrived just before noon. They paraded the streets, snatching a light lunch and invaded the park. Earlier, the Missouri Cadet Band, numbering 46, paraded around the town and led the Missouri rooters to Rollins Field. . The Kansas team was a bit late in arriving but did not interfere with the original program starting the game.

After the crowd had settled in their seats the cheering- began. Missouri courtesy gave the visitors the preference. Kansas broke loose with the weird "Rock Chalk, Jay-hawk!" Missouri came back with "Missouri!" with the band playing. A few popular airs were interspersed, Missouri's band winning- favor with a ragtime selection.

More cheering, then a hush fell on the big crowd. The teams came on, the officials busied themselves, and everybody rested.