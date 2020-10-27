Mum's the word on Mizzou's injuries for Florida game

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri has enough players to meet the Southeastern Conference threshold this week, but Eli Drinkwitz’s roster is far from full strength. The Tigers (2-2) have only 64 scholarship players available for Saturday’s game at No. 10 Florida, Drinkwitz said Tuesday. The shortage isn’t related to COVID-19 cases but various injuries, opt-outs and recent transfers.
For the first time this season, Drinkwitz declined to share any injury updates during his weekly press conference. Why not?
“Yeah, I watched a press conference yesterday where there wasn't much reporting done,” he said, “so I'll just keep mine (private). I'll let you all figure it out on Saturday, too. Just play that game, I guess.”
Drinkwitz was clearly referring to Dan Mullen’s Monday press conference at Florida, where the Gators coach declined to identify any players that might be sidelined for Saturday’s game. Florida (2-1) will play its first game in three weeks after two games were postponed because of the team’s COVID-19 outbreak. Drinkwitz said MU's 64 players are only two fewer than the team had for Saturday's win over Kentucky.
For Mizzou, two starting offensive linemen, left guard Xavier Delgado and right tackle Larry Borom, limped off the field during Saturday’s win over Kentucky and never returned. But both are listed as starters on the team’s updated depth chart. Defensive tackles Kobie Whiteside (knee) and Darius Robinson (ankle) are off the depth again this week.
Mizzou started the season with 81 scholarship players — down from 85 because of the NCAA sanctions. Who all makes up the unavailable 17 players?
The team has had six players opt out for 2020: wideouts Maurice Massey (since dismissed) and CJay Boone, defensive lineman Chris Daniels, defensive back Chris Shearin, linebacker Aubrey Miller and offensive lineman Thalen Robinson.
At least six players are out with injuries, either season-ending injuries or out indefinitely: D-linemen Kobie Whiteside and Darius Robinson, tight end Brendan Scales, outside linebacker/rush end Jatorian Hansford and offensive linemen Hyrin White and Mitchell Walters.
Three more players have been out of uniform or unavailable for games for undisclosed reasons: outside linebacker Z’Core Brooks and inside linebackers Gerald Nathan Jr. and Cameron Wilkins.
That’s 15. It’s unclear who else is out of action this week.
• Mizzou didn’t have any new COVID cases to report, but the team was still waiting on results from Tuesday’s test.
“I always hesitate to give out information. You test three times a week. Now somebody asked me, I think it was brother Sunday morning during breakfast, about who do I anticipate being available this week?’ I said, ‘Well, we have our first test Sunday, then we have another test Tuesday and then Thursday. … I got a text at 1:26 a.m. on Friday morning that told me the results last time. So, until I get that text I don't, I don't know and I don't think anybody knows.”
• Some COVID cases around the conference have been traced back to road trips. Mizzou hasn’t traveled since the Tennessee game four weeks ago. Traveling during a pandemic remains a concern.
“We will do the absolute best we possibly can, but when you put over 120 people in an organization on an airplane there's not a lot of ways out of contact racing,” Drinkwitz said. “So, unless we can get everybody a private plane we're going to have to live with the consequences. If somebody gets there’s going to be contract tracing. We all wear masks. We all do what we're supposed to do. We will expand our rooming list to try to accommodate less people paired up. But, again, that gets into being expensive and all kinds of things. We will do the absolute very best we can and we have learned, but I haven't been to this stadium before. I'm not sure what the visitors locker room setup is. That's always a tremendous challenge when you travel into a visitors locker rooms and you put that many people in small areas. There's no uniform policy like there is in the NFL about the requirements for visitors locker rooms. Some people brag about how bad theirs are. In most day and ages, that would be fine but with COVID that's a real challenge.”
• Drinkwitz made his first public comments about the dismissal of wide receiver Maurice Massey, who was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of domestic assault among other potential charges. Drinkwitz said he had not had any contact with Massey since he decided to opt out for the season back in September.
“He hasn’t been in our building,” he said. “He's only had access to tutoring and trying to stay in charge of his academics. It's part of the condition for opt out. You still have to maintain good standing with the university and in your personal life. Obviously, disappointing situation for him to be in. Just felt like it was in the best interest of our program to move on based on an evaluation. Each (legal) situation is handled differently. There's no hard and fast rule. We really have two rules in our program. Number one is to be on time. Number two is the team, the team, the team comes first. We operate under those two rules and. So that's what we did. Wish all the best in whatever the situation is for him.”
Here’s Mizzou’s updated depth chart for the Florida game:
OFFENSE
* varsity letters earned
Quarterback
8 Connor Bazelak, 6-3 220 RFr. Dayton, Ohio (Archbishop Alter)
3 Shawn Robinson, 6-2 220 RJr. DeSoto, Texas (DeSoto/TCU)
Running Back
34 Larry Rountree III***, 5-10 210 Sr. Raleigh, N.C. (Millbrook)
1 Tyler Badie** 5-9 200 Jr. Memphis, Tenn. (Briarcrest Christian)
28 Dawson Downing***, 6-0 220 RSr. Mission, Kan. (Bishop Miege)
4 Elijah Young, 5-9 190 Fr. Knoxville, Tenn. (South Doyle)
Wide Receiver
86 Tauskie Dove*, 6-3 200 RSo. Denton, Texas (Ryan)
OR
6 Keke Chism, 6-4 210 Gr. Daingerfield, Texas (Daingerfield/Angelo State)
18 Chance Luper 6-2 180 Fr. North Richlands Hills, Texas (Fort Worth Christian)
Wide Receiver
7 Damon Hazelton, 6-3 215 Gr. Baltimore, Md. (Franklin/Virginia Tech)
OR
2 Micah Wilson*** 6-3 205 RSr. Tulsa, Okla. (Lincoln Christian)
31 D’ionte Smith, 6-0 155 Jr. Kansas City, Mo. (Raytown/Coffeyville CC)
Slot Receiver
9 Jalen Knox**, 6-0 195 Jr. Mansfield, Texas (Timberview)
OR
11 Barrett Banister**, 6-0 200 RJr. Fayettville, Ark. (Fayetteville)
14 Dominic Gicinto**, 5-9 180 Jr. Raytown, Mo. (Raytown)
Tight End
82 Daniel Parker, Jr.**, 6-4 245 Jr. Kansas City, Mo. (Blue Springs)
OR
48 Niko Hea*, 6-5 250 So. St. Louis, Mo. (Christian Brothers)
OR
88 Logan Christopherson*, 6-6 255 RJr. Lemont, Ill. (Lemont, Ill.)
Left Tackle
51 Zeke Powell, 6-5 295 Jr. Georgiana, Ala. (Georgiana/Coffeyville CC)
OR
64 Bobby Lawrence*, 6-8 320 RSo. St. Joseph, Mo. (Central)
Left Guard
72 Xavier Delgado* 6-5 320 RSo. Glendale, Ariz. (Deer Valley)
70 Dylan Spencer, 6-4 300 Fr. Madison, Miss. (Madison Central)
OR
73 Mike Ruth, 6-7 320 RSo. Coppell, Texas (Coppell)
Center
55 Michael Maietti, 6-1 291 Gr. West Orange, N.J. (Don Bosco Prep/Rutgers)
69 Drake Heismeyer, 6-3 283 Fr. St. Charles, Mo. (Francis Howell)
Right Guard
59 Case Cook**, 6-5 300 RJr. Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton)
54 Luke Griffin, 6-5 312 RFr. Chatsworth, Ga. (North Murray)
Right Tackle
79 Larry Borom**, 6-6 332 RJr. Detroit, Mich. (Brother Rice)
76 Javon Foster, 6-6 310 RSo. West Bloomfield, Mich. (West Bloomfield)
DEFENSE
Buck Linebacker
18 Trajan Jeffcoat*, 6-3, 265, Columbia, S.C. (Irmo)
96 Cannon York, 6-3 235 RSo. Lebanon, Mo. (Lebanon)
OR
49 Sci Martin Jr., 6-3 250 Sr. New Orleans, La. (LSU)
Defensive end
99 Isaiah McGuire*, 6-5 280 So. Tulsa, Okla. (Union)
97 Akial Byers***, 6-4 305 Sr. Fayetteville, Ark. (Fayetteville)
Defensive Tackle
90 Markell Utsey***, 6-4 295 RSr. Little Rock, Ark. (Parkview)
95 Ben Key, 6-3 285 Jr. Cranbourne, West Australia (East LA College)
Defensive end
0 Tre Williams***, 6-5 260 RSr. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
39 Chris Turner***, 6-4 270 Sr. Hammond, La. (Hammond)
Weakside Linebacker
32 Nick Bolton**, 6-0 232 Jr. Frisco, Texas (Lone Star)
33 Chad Bailey*, 6-0 230 RSo. Missouri City, Texas (Ridge Point)
Middle Linebacker
11 Devin Nicholson*, 6-3 230 So. Detroit, Mich. (Cass Tech)
25 Jamal Brooks***, 6-1 230 Sr. Bessemer City, Ala. (Bessemer City)
Cornerback
8 Jarvis Ware**, 6-1 190 Jr. Apopka, Fla. (Wekiva)
24 Ishmael Burdine, 6-1 190 RFr. Slidell, La. (Slidell)
Cornerback
2 Ennis Rakestraw, Jr., 6-0 170 Fr. Duncanville, Texas (Duncanville)
14 Adam Sparks***, 6-0 175 Sr. Baton Rouge, La. (Ducthtown)
17 JC Carlies, 6-2, 190 Fr. White Garden, Fla. (West Orange)
Strong Safety
3 Martez Manuel*, 6-1 200 So. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
7 Stacy Brown*, 6-2 212 So. Duncanville, Texas (Duncanville)
Free Safety
1 Joshuah Bledsoe***, 6-0 200 Sr. Houston, Texas (Dekaney)
4 Jalani Williams 6-2 195 RFr. St. Louis, Mo. (Parkway North)
Boundary Safety
9 Tyree Gillespie*** 6-0 210 Sr. Ocala, Fla. (Vanguard)
4 Jalani Williams 6-2 195 RFr. St. Louis, Mo. (Parkway North)
SPECIALISTS
Placekicker/Kickoff
92 Harrison Mevis, 6-0 220 Fr. Warsaw, Ind. (Warsaw Community)
90 Sean Koetting**, 6-3 230 RJr. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
Holder
19 Grant McKinniss, 6-1 204 Gr. Findlay, Ohio (Findlay/Kentucky)
11 Barrett Banister**, 6-0 200 RJr. Fayettville, Ark. (Fayetteville)
Punter
19 Grant McKinniss, 6-1 204 Gr. Findlay, Ohio (Findlay/Kentucky)
90 Sean Koetting**, 6-3 230 RJr. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
Snapper
49 Jake Hoffman*, 6-4 230 RSo. Kearney, Mo. (Kearney)
47 Daniel Hawthorne, 6-0, 225, FR. West Monroe, La. (West Monroe)
Kick Returner
1 Tyler Badie**, 5-9 200 Jr. Memphis, Tenn. (Briarcrest Christian)
28 Dawson Downing***, 6-0 220 RSr. Mission, Kan. (Bishop Miege)
15 Kris Abrams-Draine, 5-11 179 Fr. Mobile, Ala. (Spanish Fort)
34 Larry Rountree III***, 5-10 210 Sr. Raleigh, N.C. (Millbrook)
Punt Returner
87 Cade Musser, 5-9, 185 So. Blue Springs, Mo. (Blue Springs)
OR
31 D’ionte Smith, 6-0 155 Jr. Kansas City, Mo. (Raytown/Coffeyville CC)
OR
15 Kris Abrams-Draine, 5-11 179 Fr. Mobile, Ala. (Spanish Fort)
OR
8 Jarvis Ware**, 6-1 190 Jr. Apopka, Fla. (Wekiva)
• Only three changes from last week: Hazelton is off the third line and listed as a co-starter. He started last week’s game against Kentucky. …Hawthorne, a preferred walk-on, is up to No. 2 at long snapper. … Musser is the lead option among the four options at punt returner. He handled all the returns against Kentucky, calling a fair catch each time.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.