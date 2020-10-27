Mum's the word on Mizzou's injuries for Florida game

“We will do the absolute best we possibly can, but when you put over 120 people in an organization on an airplane there's not a lot of ways out of contact racing,” Drinkwitz said. “So, unless we can get everybody a private plane we're going to have to live with the consequences. If somebody gets there’s going to be contract tracing. We all wear masks. We all do what we're supposed to do. We will expand our rooming list to try to accommodate less people paired up. But, again, that gets into being expensive and all kinds of things. We will do the absolute very best we can and we have learned, but I haven't been to this stadium before. I'm not sure what the visitors locker room setup is. That's always a tremendous challenge when you travel into a visitors locker rooms and you put that many people in small areas. There's no uniform policy like there is in the NFL about the requirements for visitors locker rooms. Some people brag about how bad theirs are. In most day and ages, that would be fine but with COVID that's a real challenge.”