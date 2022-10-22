Nathaniel Peat: 3 things to know about the Mizzou football running back, Stanford transfer

After high school, Peat went to Stanford, where he played for three seasons. Manuel stayed in Columbia and played defensive back for Mizzou.
When Peat decided to enter the transfer portal after the 2021 season, Manuel wanted his teammate back.
“Once I heard he was kind of having those thoughts, having those talks with his family, I kind of jumped in and became a full-time recruiter,” Manuel said in March 2022. “Talked to him every day, texted him every day, doing everything I could to get him here.”
It worked. Peat signed with Mizzou on Jan. 18, 2022.
“I knew this was the place I wanted to be,” Peat said in March 2022. “Being home is nice. Representing my home team, for my family, for all my friends here as well. I grew up here. I’m just happy to be here.”
Here are three more things to know about Missouri football running back Nathaniel Peat.
Nathaniel Peat stats with Stanford football
Nathaniel Peat played football at Stanford from 2019-21. David Shaw was the Stanford football head coach during all three seasons.
Stanford went 4-8 in 2019, 4-2 in 2020, and 3-9 in 2021.
Over the three seasons, Peat received 117 carries and gained 665 yards with four touchdowns. In 2021, he led Stanford with 79 carries for 404 yards and three touchdowns.
Peat caught 16 passes for 106 yards during his three seasons. Peat also returned 46 kicks during his Stanford stint.
Nathaniel Peat won 4 track state titles as high school junior
The 2018 Missouri State High School Activities Association Track and Field Championship meet could not have gone much better for Nathaniel Peat in his junior year.
Peat won the 100 meters state title in 10.75 seconds. He was also on the state title-winning 4x100-meter relay, 4x200-meter relay, and 4x400-meter relay. The winning time for the 4x100 was 41.38 seconds; the 4x200 was 1 minute, 26.4 seconds; and the 4x400 was 3:18.2.
The only blemish at the 2018 state meet was that Rock Bridge finished second place in the team competition by 1.5 points.
As a senior in 2019, he returned to the state meet to help the 4x100 relay take second place (41.58 seconds) and help the 4x400 relay finish third (3:19.07), according to Athletic.net.
Mizzou football defensive back Martez Manuel was Peat’s teammate on the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
Nathaniel Peat’s parents ran track and field at Wisconsin
Nathaniel Peat’s parents, Arnulfo and Nicole Peat, ran track and field at Wisconsin.
Arnulfo Peat competed from 1991-94. His indoor 600-meter time of 1 minute, 18.32 seconds on Feb. 26, 1994, still ranks 10th in school history. He was also on the indoor 4x400-meter relay that holds the school record of 3:07.29 that they ran on Feb. 13, 1993.
The same four runners that hold the Wisconsin indoor 4x400 record have the second-fastest outdoor 4x400 in school history. Peat and his teammates ran 3:06.17 on May 23, 1993.
Track and field stats for his mom were not available.
1 of 29
Jeff Roberson
Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat runs with the ball during an NCAA college football intra-squad spring game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat, center, runs with the ball as Louisiana Tech defensive back Eric Randall (1) and Hugh Davis (9) defend during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Nathaniel Peat, left, practices with fellow running back B. J. Harris on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the University of Missouri Athletic Training Complex in Columbia, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Stanford running back Nathaniel Peat carries as California safety Elijah Hicks defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Stanford running back Nathaniel Peat (8) is tackled by UCLA defensive back Jay Shaw (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game between UCLA and Stanford Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Stanford running back Nathaniel Peat (8) runs for a touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Southern California on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Stanford running back Nathaniel Peat (8) is tackled by Southern California linebacker Tuasivi Nomura (44) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Stanford running back Nathaniel Peat (8) is stopped by UCLA defensive back Qwuantrezz Knight (24), linebacker Ale Kaho (10) and defensive back Kenny Churchwell III (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee (18) hands off to running back Nathaniel Peat (8) during the first half against UCLA in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Stanford running back Nathaniel Peat tries to to fend off Arizona State defensive back Chase Lucas (24) as Arizona State defensive back Evan Fields (4) watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Stanford running back Nathaniel Peat carries the ball during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State won 34-31. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Stanford running back Nathaniel Peat (8) runs the ball as Washington defensive back Dyson McCutcheon (19) and other players defend in the second quarter of an NCAA football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Washington won 20-13. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Stanford running back Nathaniel Peat (8) rushes 18 yards for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon State on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won 35-14. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat (8) is tackled by Louisiana Tech defensive back Willie Roberts, center, and linebacker Hugh Davis, right, during the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat (8) scores past Louisiana Tech defensive lineman Joseph Mason during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat (8) runs down the field for a 35-yard touchdown against Louisiana Tech during the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Missouri's Nathaniel Peat, left, practices with fellow running back B. J. Harris on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the University of Missouri Athletic Training Complex in Columbia, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
