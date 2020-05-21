NCAA allows football, basketball on-campus workouts starting June 1 (copy)

A pivotal step toward the return of college sports took place Wednesday when the NCAA Division I Council voted to approve on-campus voluntary athletic activities in football and men’s and women’s basketball starting June 1.
Now the ball’s in the court of the conferences.
The Southeastern Conference presidents and chancellors vote on a similar measure Friday, Mizzou athletics director Jim Sterk confirmed last week. The SEC leaders will decide whether to extend its ban on team activities beyond May 31 or allow athletes to use team facilities for such activities as early as June 1, pending local and state regulations.
In March, at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the SEC initially shut down all on-campus team activities through April 15 and later extended the moratorium to May 31.
The Division I Council also extended the blanket waiver that allows teams in those three sports to require eight hours per week of virtual non-physical activities through the month of June for athletes who can’t return to campus or aren’t comfortable taking part in on-campus activities.
The Council will determine the status of voluntary activities for other sports and summer access activities with an electronic vote at a later date.
“We encourage each school to use its discretion to make the best decisions possible for football and basketball student-athletes within the appropriate resocialization framework,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, University of Pennsylvania athletics director at Pennsylvania. “Allowing for voluntary athletics activity acknowledges that reopening our campuses will be an individual decision but should be based on advice from medical experts.”
At Mizzou, the school’s process to re-open campus began Wednesday as select employees were eligible to return to work in the first phase of an approach that will allow approved faculty, university leaders, staff and graduate students who perform on-site research to return to campus. Pending SEC clearance, Mizzou plans to allow football and basketball players back to its facilities through a phased approach to begin voluntary summer workouts.
The NCAA Council also waived multiple requirements as part of a relief package for schools to manage the pandemic:
• The Council waved the minimum football attendance requirement for Football Bowl Subdivision programs for two years.
• FBS schools will not be required to play 60 percent of their games against FBS members or play five home games against FBS opponents.
• In sports other than football, basketball, cross country, men’s swimming and diving, indoor and outdoor track and field and wrestling, teams will not be required to play 50 percent of their games above the required minimum number of games against Division I opponents.
• Football Championship Subdivision teams will not be required to play at least 50 percent of football games against FBS or FCS opponents.
• Financial aid minimums for FBS schools were waived to permit a school to award at least 75 percent of the maximum FBS financial aid limit for three years. Schools will be allowed to award a minimum of 150 athletics grants-in-aid or expend a minimum of $3 million on grants-in-aid to athletes for a period of three years.
In a separate decision, the Division I Council approved a resolution that “outlined its intention to adopt by January a comprehensive legislative package creating uniform, modernized rules governing eligibility after transfer for student-athletes in all sports.”
The NCAA’s Transfer Waiver Working Group recommended the resolution, opting for legislative change to address the topic rather than a change to waiver guidelines.
“The transfer environment has long been an issue of much discussion in Division I. The Division I Council is committed to a uniform and equitable approach to transfer rules that considers student-athlete well- being and the opportunities available after transfer,” Calhoun said. “We will not simply change the rule, but we will consider a comprehensive package designed to address the multiple complexities involved.”
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.