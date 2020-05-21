NCAA allows football, basketball on-campus workouts starting June 1 (copy)

“We encourage each school to use its discretion to make the best decisions possible for football and basketball student-athletes within the appropriate resocialization framework,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, University of Pennsylvania athletics director at Pennsylvania. “Allowing for voluntary athletics activity acknowledges that reopening our campuses will be an individual decision but should be based on advice from medical experts.”

At Mizzou, the school’s process to re-open campus began Wednesday as select employees were eligible to return to work in the first phase of an approach that will allow approved faculty, university leaders, staff and graduate students who perform on-site research to return to campus. Pending SEC clearance, Mizzou plans to allow football and basketball players back to its facilities through a phased approach to begin voluntary summer workouts.

The NCAA Council also waived multiple requirements as part of a relief package for schools to manage the pandemic:

• The Council waved the minimum football attendance requirement for Football Bowl Subdivision programs for two years.

• FBS schools will not be required to play 60 percent of their games against FBS members or play five home games against FBS opponents.