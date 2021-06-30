NCAA clears path for college athletes to profit off name, image, likeness

COLUMBIA, Mo. — At the stroke of midnight, Connor Bazelak, Kobe Brown, Aijha Blackwell and the other 550-plus athletes at Mizzou can officially profit off their name, image and likeness for commercial or promotional purposes.
On Wednesday, the NCAA Board of Governors approved an interim policy that suspends NCAA name, image and likeness rules for all incoming and current college athletes in all sports at the Division I, II and III levels. The policy will remain in effect until federal legislation or new NCAA rules are adopted.
In other words, college athletes can cash in starting Thursday. They can endorse products or promote businesses on social media, TV, print or radio. They can host their own camps. They can charge fees for autograph sessions or podcast appearances. It's officially the dawning of a new era in college athletics.
“This is an important day for college athletes since they all are now able to take advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said. “With the variety of state laws adopted across the country, we will continue to work with Congress to develop a solution that will provide clarity on a national level. The current environment — both legal and legislative — prevents us from providing a more permanent solution and the level of detail student-athletes deserve.”
Eight states had passed legislation that go into effect Thursday that allows college athletes in their states to make money off endorsements, but with the NCAA and federal government unable to pass any sweeping uniform policies to cover athletes in every state, the NCAA moved swiftly to adopt an interim rule at the 11th hour. The new policy maintains the NCAA’s commitment to ban schools from pay-for-play practices and improper recruiting inducements. Rules addressing those long-held tenets of NCAA amateurism remain in effect, the NCAA said.
Wednesday’s ruling provided the following guidance to college athletes, recruits and schools, per the NCAA’s news release:
• Individuals can engage in NIL activities that are consistent with the law of the state where the school is located. Colleges and universities may be a resource for state law questions.
• College athletes who attend a school in a state without an NIL law can engage in this type of activity without violating NCAA rules related to name, image and likeness.
• Individuals can use a professional services provider for NIL activities.
• Student-athletes should report NIL activities consistent with state law or school and conference requirements to their school.
In a Q&A document published by the NCAA, the organization made it clear schools are discouraged from arranging NIL opportunities for their athletes. Instead, athletes are allowed to engage with third-party consultants, including agents, tax advisors, attorneys or brand management companies
“During the interim NIL policy, the expectation is that schools and student-athletes will not use NIL transactions to compensate for athletic participation or achievement or as an improper inducement,” the NCAA stated. “Beyond NCAA principles related to pay-for-play and impermissible inducements, such involvement may also raise other issues — including potential application of state NIL laws, claims for contractual non-performance, Title IX issues, and employment issues — as to which campus compliance, Title IX, and general counsel staff can be consulted.”
How does this impact college athletes in the state of Missouri? The state legislature passed a bill earlier in May that included an amendment to allow Missouri college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. As of Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson had not signed the bill into law. However, it doesn’t require his signature to go into effect. As long as Parson doesn’t veto the bill, it will be sent to secretary of state Jay Ashcroft, who then enrolls the bill as an authentic act, thus making it law.
The Missouri bill calls for the state’s NIL measure to go into effect Aug. 28, however under the NCAA’s interim policy, college athletes in Missouri will be allowed to enter into NIL contracts starting Thursday.
Mizzou has already partnered with Opendorse, a third-party firm that provides platforms to help athletes build their personal brands.
“Today, NCAA members voted to allow college athletes to benefit from name, image and likeness opportunities, no matter where their school is located,” said Division I Board of Directors chair Denise Trauth, president at Texas State. “With this interim solution in place, we will continue to work with Congress to adopt federal legislation to support student-athletes.”