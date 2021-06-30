NCAA clears path for college athletes to profit off name, image, likeness

COLUMBIA, Mo. — At the stroke of midnight, Connor Bazelak, Kobe Brown, Aijha Blackwell and the other 550-plus athletes at Mizzou can officially profit off their name, image and likeness for commercial or promotional purposes.

On Wednesday, the NCAA Board of Governors approved an interim policy that suspends NCAA name, image and likeness rules for all incoming and current college athletes in all sports at the Division I, II and III levels. The policy will remain in effect until federal legislation or new NCAA rules are adopted.

In other words, college athletes can cash in starting Thursday. They can endorse products or promote businesses on social media, TV, print or radio. They can host their own camps. They can charge fees for autograph sessions or podcast appearances. It's officially the dawning of a new era in college athletics.

“This is an important day for college athletes since they all are now able to take advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said. “With the variety of state laws adopted across the country, we will continue to work with Congress to develop a solution that will provide clarity on a national level. The current environment — both legal and legislative — prevents us from providing a more permanent solution and the level of detail student-athletes deserve.”