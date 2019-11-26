Missouri finally has an answer from the NCAA. And it’s not what the Tigers hoped to hear.
The NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee denied the school’s appeal of sanctions against three programs, multiple sources confirmed, including the one-year postseason ban for the football, baseball and softball teams. The NCAA is expected to formally announce the decision later Tuesday.
The school learned of the final ruling Monday night, university sources said.
That means no matter what happens in Friday’s regular-season finale at Arkansas, Barry Odom’s football 5-6 Tigers will not go to a bowl game this year. The players were expected to learn the news in a team meeting Tuesday. That also means the athletics department will miss out on a projected $8-9 million in revenue distributed by the Southeastern Conference from the bowls, the conference championship game and the College Football Playoff. MU can receive half the lost revenue in five years if the athletics program isn't put on further major sanctions. Mizzou was also denied its appeal of scholarship reductions and recruiting restrictions placed on all three programs.
After the sanctions first blindsided Mizzou on Jan. 31, the school mounted an aggressive public relations campaign to build a groundswell of opposition to the NCAA ruling while spending more than $550,000 on legal fees during the appeals process.
Along with the postseason ban, the other penalties placed on MU on Jan. 31 included a 5-percent reduction in scholarships for football, baseball and softball during the 2019-20 academic year; recruiting restrictions for the 2019-20 academic year, including a seven-week ban on unofficial visits, a 12.5 percent reduction in official visits, a seven-week ban on recruiting communications, a seven-week ban on all off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations and a 12.5 percent reduction in recruiting-person or evaluation days; a fine of $5,000 plus 1 percent of each of the football, baseball and softball budgets.
In the initial ruling by the Committee on Infractions, the NCAA found that former tutor Yolanda Kumar, though unnamed in the report, violated NCAA rules for ethical conduct, academic misconduct and academic extra benefits when she completed academic work for 12 Mizzou athletes between the summer of 2015 and the summer of 2016. Mizzou and the NCAA’s enforcement staff agreed that Kumar had committed Level I violations, though MU was lauded in the COI report for exemplary cooperation during the investigation.
In the initial COI report, MU was cited for prompt self-disclosure of its violations but not self-detection. Kumar's allegations of academic fraud first came to light when she admitted to violations in a Facebook post in the fall of 2016, though by then she had already come forward to MU's compliance department, which prompted MU's internal investigation.
Since January, Mizzou has argued that its sanctions were excessive and inconsistent with case precedent, especially once fellow SEC member Mississippi State avoided a postseason ban for similar academic misconduct charges in August. Unlike Missouri, Mississippi State was able to work with the NCAA through a newly approved process called negotiated resolution that allows schools and the NCAA to agree on violations and penalties without formal hearings. The negotiated resolution process was passed into NCAA bylaw last August and went into effect this past January, a few weeks before the NCAA Committee on Infractions announced Mizzou's sanctions.