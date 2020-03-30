NCAA extends eligibility for athletes in spring sports

In recent interviews, Mizzou spring coaches generally welcomed the idea of granting eligibility relief for their athletes but were skeptical on how the NCAA would manage the logistics. Financial questions will loom over programs, too.

“I don’t see how you pay for it with every single player,” MU women’s golf coach Stephanie Priesmeyer said. “I think it would be great to do something for the seniors. But a senior could graduate and go in the transfer portal and go somewhere else. I’m not totally on board yet. It could be a logistical nightmare.”

For Missouri and its fellow members of the Southeastern Conference, spring sports seasons were suspended on March 12 through March 30. That same day, the NCAA announced that all winter and spring championship events were cancelled. Then on March 13 the SEC extended the suspension of spring sports seasons through April 15, including all games, practices and team meetings. A few days later, on March 18, the SEC canceled the remainder of all spring seasons.

Also as part of Monday’s ruling, schools will be allowed to use the NCAA’s Student Assistance Fund to pay for scholarships to pay for athletes who take advantage of the extended eligibility for next year. The NCAA’s news release did not elaborate on how that process will work or how much schools can receive from the fund.