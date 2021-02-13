NCAA Tournament committee projects Mizzou as No. 4 seed

As of Saturday, Missouri is a projected top-16 seed in the NCAA Tournament — just barely.
The NCAA Division I Basketball Committee revealed its first batch of in-season 16 seeds for the field of 68 on Saturday. The Tigers (13-4) slipped into the mix as No. 16.
Here are the top 16 seeds:
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Michigan
4. Ohio State
5. Illinois
6. Villanova
7. Alabama
8. Houston
9. Virginia
10. West Virginia
11. Tennessee
12. Oklahoma
13. Iowa
14. Texas Tech
15. Texas
16. Missouri
The projections place Missouri in the same region as No. 1 seed Michigan, No. 2 seed Houston and No. 3 seed West Virginia.
“The Missouri Tigers, not only are they a good team but they really exemplify what’s happening in college basketball this season,” CBS analyst Seth Davis said during the tournament projection show. “There's some usual suspects that we're used to seeing on this board who aren't here because they're young and inexperienced, but Missouri is a team they're older and they have continuity. Cuonzo Martin has done a great job developing his talent. They're old, they're tough and they play great defense. That's why they are where they are.”
The Tigers have made just one NCAA Tournament appearance in the last seven years (2018) and haven’t won a game in the Tournament since 2010. The Tigers lost their first Tournament game in their last four appearances: 2011 (Cincinnati), 2012 (Norfolk State), 2013 (Colorado State) and 2018 (Florida State).
Mizzou is 3-1 against the other teams among the projected top 16 seeds with wins over Illinois and Alabama and a split with Tennessee. The No. 10 Tigers host Arkansas at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The official NCAA bracket will be revealed March 14.
On same seeding reveal show, NCAA vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt reiterated some of the COVID-19 protocols for the NCAA Tournament, which will be played in the state of Indiana at six different venues: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis), Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis), Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse (Indianapolis), IUPUI’s Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis), Indiana University’s Assembly Hall (Bloomington) and Purdue’s Mackey Arena (West Lafayette).
•Teams will be required to have seven consecutive days of negative COVID tests before arriving at their location, though a positive test will not eliminate an entire team from the tournament, he said.
* The NCAA is “hopeful and optimistic” that some fans will be allowed at the venues at limited capacity. Players will be allowed to guests in attendance.
* For teams or conferences that might consider opting out of postseason conference tournaments, Gavitt said the NCAA committee “encourages that if a tournament is being played that all of those teams that have qualified for that tournament should participate to honor the game and the extraordinary extent that the players and coaches have gone to to play a safe and responsible season and also to help with the bracketing and seeding and selection process for the tournament committee as well.”