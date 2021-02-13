NCAA Tournament committee projects Mizzou as No. 4 seed

* The NCAA is “hopeful and optimistic” that some fans will be allowed at the venues at limited capacity. Players will be allowed to guests in attendance.

* For teams or conferences that might consider opting out of postseason conference tournaments, Gavitt said the NCAA committee “encourages that if a tournament is being played that all of those teams that have qualified for that tournament should participate to honor the game and the extraordinary extent that the players and coaches have gone to to play a safe and responsible season and also to help with the bracketing and seeding and selection process for the tournament committee as well.”