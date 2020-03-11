You are the owner of this article.
NCAA will close doors to fans for national basketball tournaments
NCAA will close doors to fans for national basketball tournaments

FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. The NCAA took a significant step toward allowing all Division I athletes to transfer one time without sitting out a season of competition. A plan to change the waiver process is expected to be presented to the Division I Council in April, 2020. If adopted, new criteria would go into effect for the 2020-21 academic year and be a boon for athletes in high-profile sports such as football and men's and women's basketball. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

 Keith Srakocic

In the latest and most impactful reaction to the coronavirus, college basketball teams will play in mostly empty arenas when the NCAA Tournament tips off next week in St. Louis and other host cities around the country.

NCAA president Mark Emmert announced Wednesday that only essential staff and limited family will be able to attend the men's and women's national tournaments.

First- and second-round games of the men's tournament will be played at Enterprise Center on March 19 and 21.

First- and second-round games will also take place in Albany, N.Y., Spokane, Wash., Tampa, Fla., Cleveland, Greensboro, N.C., Omaha, Neb., and Sacrament, Calif.

The regional semifinals and finals will be in Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Houston and New York with the Final Four set for Atlanta April 4-6.

“The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel," Emmert said."Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance. While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.

"We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.”

The NCAA's decision also means attendance will be severely limited for upcoming national championship events for other sports, including gymnastics, swimming and indoor track and field.

STLtoday.com will have more on this story as it develops. 

