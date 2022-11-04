New contract makes Blake Baker highest-paid football assistant in Mizzou history

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Eight games into his first season at Missouri, defensive coordinator Blake Baker has agreed to a new contract through 2025, the team announced Thursday. Baker's original two-year contract was set to expire after the 2023 season. Baker's new contract is now as long as head coach Eli Drinkwitz's original six-year contract.

Baker will make $1.1 million during the 2023 season, according to the newly signed contract obtained by the Post-Dispatch through an open records request. That will make him the highest paid assistant coach in team history. His salary will increase to $1.2 million in March 2024 and $1.3 million in March 2025. Baker is making $600,000 this season and was set to make $700,000 next year as part of his original deal. When putting together his contract, MU hoped to make him among the 20 highest-paid defensive coordinators in the country, a source told the Post-Dispatch.

Should Baker terminate the contract on or before Dec. 20, 2023, he would owe MU $1.4 million. The buyout drops to $800,000 if he leaves MU between Dec. 21, 2023 and Dec. 18, 2024 and down to $400,000 if he leaves between Dec. 19, 2024 and Dec. 17, 2025. He will owe Mizzou no liquidated damages if he leaves Mizzou at any time for a college head-coaching position, a professional head-coaching or assistant position or if Drinkwitz is no longer the head coach at Mizzou.

"We're really excited about not only Blake but the rest of our defensive staff," Drinkwitz said. "He has done a really good job utilizing our scheme and playing well together and making some great calls at the right times. I appreciate our administration and our athletic department and Board of Curators for investing in our program and we are looking forward to Coach Baker being our defensive coordinator for a long time."

"I am honored by the trust Coach Drinkwitz has placed in me and I look forward to continuing to contribute to making our team better," Baker said. "Make no mistake about it, this is a reflection of the hard work of our defensive staff and most importantly, our players. We have a resilient group, and it doesn't matter where the ball is put down, they step up and play hard. My family and I love Columbia and we look forward to the years ahead."

Baker, MU's third defensive coordinator in three seasons under Drinkwitz, came to Mizzou this past offseason to coach the team's safeties after spending the 2021 season as LSU's linebackers coach. Drinkwitz promoted him to coordinator shortly after Steve Wilks left the staff to coach with the Carolina Panthers. Baker previously served as coordinator at Louisiana Tech and Miami.

Wilks made $800,000 as Mizzou's coordinator in 2021 and would have received a $200,000 retention bonus had he stayed on the staff. Former offensive coordinator Derek Dooley made $900,000 per year at Mizzou from 2018-19, though he later sued the university for breach of contract when Drinkwitz didn't retain members of the prior coaching staff.

Under Baker's watch, Mizzou's defense has improved from No. 106 in the country in total defense at 434.7 yards allowed per game to No. 19 at 310.6 yards per game. Only Virginia has climbed more spots in the national rankings for total defense.

The Tigers (4-4, 2-3 SEC) host Kentucky (5-3, 2-3) at 11 a.m. Saturday on SEC Network.