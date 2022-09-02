New linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper leads impressive gains by Mizzou defense

COLUMBI, Mo. — Ty’Ron Hopper couldn’t have read it much better.

Louisiana Tech’s starting quarterback Matthew Downing drifted left, then looked for wide receiver Griffin Hebert back down the middle. Hopper was on the move away from the wideout, but as if from nowhere, by the time the ball was in the wideout’s arms, the linebacker had changed course, nipped in front of the intended receiver, and put Missouri’s offense back on the field.

A spectacular play, not that he’s bragging about it.

“I just read the quarterback's eyes, and he threw it to me,” Hopper said.

But after a comfortable 52-24 win against Louisiana Tech in which the Tigers’ new linebacker helped hold the Bulldogs to just 11 yards rushing on 22 carries, his head coach and teammates weren’t so coy about his blistering first appearance in black and gold.

“Hopper is one heck of a player,” MU quarterback Brady Cook said. “I’ve been saying this for a long time, that dude is the real deal. He’s fast, he comes downhill quick, he’s a smart player. That’s one to keep an eye on. He’s legit.”

By night’s end, Hopper’s stat line read much like his play: impressive

He had six tackles, all six solo, one sack, two tackles for loss and one made-it-look-simple interception. All but one tackle for loss came in the first half.

It was the type of all-around linebacker play the Tigers seldom saw in 2021, when making stops often seemed like a foreign concept. Blaze Alldredge showed flashes but missed too many tackles to be a consistent threat. Chad Bailey’s increased inclusion in the second half of the season helped the cause, be he alone could not stop the rot.

Last season, the Tigers gave up an average of 5.3 yards per run attempt. Louisiana Tech managed just over double that all evening Thursday.

If an instant fix is nothing but myth, Hopper looks a lot like the next best thing to it.

“I’ve been trying to tell people, they won’t listen. Special player,” MU coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “I’m sure glad he’s on our football team. … Him and Coach (D.J.) Smith do drop school every Wednesday, and it showed up on the interception. He threatened to blitz, dropped out, read the quarterback’s eyes and made a great play on it. That was really good to see.”

Hopper managed to prove that he isn’t just proficient at covering and reading passes, but rushing them, too.

With three minutes remaining in the half, and Louisiana Tech down 11, Downing dropped back on third and 15 looking for something special.

That something special ended up clattering into him for a 9-yard loss, and effectively the end of Louisiana Tech’s half.

Drinkwitz is pleased with what he saw both in coverage and up front. He complimented the Gators transfer’s ability to “diagnose plays” and is impressed by how physical Hopper proved he can be in the season opener.

But Hopper still isn’t giving much up.

He said there are still things he wants to watch in the film room tonight and tomorrow, and added that he still wants to improve on, well, “everything.”

However tough on himself he may be, Hopper’s performance, along with standout nights from the likes of Joseph Charleston, Jaylon Carlies who also walked away with interceptions, and Jayden Jernigan who barely let a runner past him all evening, put the offense back on the field far more frequently than in days gone by — a much better omen for the Tigers moving forward.

“That’s huge,” Cook said. “I mean, when you’re getting interceptions like that and turning the ball over, we had amazing field position to start a lot of our drives — I mean, huge shout out to the defense, because that helps the offense a lot.”

Luther Burden III will be thrilled after a two-touchdown night, and Drinkwitz certainly saw more positives than negatives from his team in its opening-night win.

But the biggest smile in town may just be new defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s after watching the team’s work up front, and the production from the Tigers’ defensive front.

“Defense, wow. What a difference a year makes,” Drinkwitz said. “To hold a team like that, I think 11 yards rushing was pretty impressive. Three turnovers forced in the first half, a defensive touchdown — can’t say enough about the effort those guys had.”