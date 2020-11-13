New SEC policy clears space for Mizzou-Georgia game

The Southeastern Conference announced several policies Friday to allow for more flexible football scheduling for the rest of the season. With four of Saturday’s seven scheduled games postponed because of COVID cases within SEC programs — including Missouri’s home game against No. 12 Georgia — the league will now allow teams to schedule regular-season games on Dec. 19, the day of the SEC championship game in Atlanta, provided the teams aren't eligible to play for the league championship.

That could become the day Mizzou hosts Georgia, depending on how the next several weeks unfold. MU’s home game against Vanderbilt has already been tentatively slated for Dec. 12, the SEC’s universal bye week. As long as Georgia (4-2) and Missouri (2-3) aren’t representing the SEC East in Atlanta — No. 6 Florida (4-1) is in control of the division for now — they would be able to meet on Dec. 19 in Columbia.

As of Friday, all games planned for Nov. 21 will be played as scheduled, the SEC announced. But all games scheduled for after Nov. 21 are now subject to weekly evaluation in order to reschedule games that have been postponed.