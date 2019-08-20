COLUMBIA, Mo. — Tuesday was a good day for Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. He was named a first-team preseason All-American by the Associated Press. More important, he was back on the field taking part in most drills during Mizzou’s morning practice. Okwuegbunam had been nursing a sprained right knee first suffered in practice two weeks ago.
Coincidentally, on hand for Tuesday's practice was former Mizzou All-American tight end Chase Coffman. And, no, he doesn't have any remaining eligibility.
After practice Okwuegbunam said the training staff had held him out as a precaution but he took part in some parts of Saturday’s closed scrimmage.
“I’d much rather have him out there than have him in red,” Tigers coach Barry Odom said after the two-hour practice.
The Tigers are 11 days away from kickoff at Wyoming and all but set on starters. Without divulging his entire depth chart, Odom said the staff had “a good feeling” of who would start at Wyoming if the game were tomorrow.
“But we have so many guys labeled as a two right now that would play almost as much as our first group,” he said. “So that that's a good thing. But also there's some uneasiness there for me because they haven't had the game experience. How are they going to react when the lights are on?”
One position that is all but settled — at least 11 days from the first game — is punter. As of Tuesday, senior Tucker McCann will handle those duties, in addition to his normal job as the team’s kicker. Sophomore Sean Koetting and freshman Aaron Rodriguez have been competing with McCann since the start of camp.
“Right now if we were playing Tucker would take both those (jobs),” Odom said. “He’s earned it and has done a nice job. Until somebody goes and takes it from him he's going to be the guy. I am excited about the work he’s done. Hopefully we’re in the position we don’t overuse him in the punt game. We’ve got to be smart with that. That’s also the entire team playing together.”
The 2018 redshirt rule takes stress off coaches, who normally this time of year are deciding which freshmen will use up their year of eligibility. Now first-year players can appear in as many as four games and still retain that year of eligibility. But a few freshmen continue to stick out as likely contributors this season beyond the four-game window. Odom has already singled out tight end Niko Hea and on Tuesday also mentioned wideout Maurice Massey, strong safety Stacy Brown, high safety Martez Manuel, defensive lineman Darius Robinson and offensive lineman Thalen Robinson.
“It's hard to play (on the offensive line) as a true freshman, but he's done some things that’s earned the opportunity to kind of see what he can do,” Odom said.
Massey continues to stand out as a big-play threat on the outside. Odom just wants to see the rookie from Kirkwood make the routine plays in addition to the highlight grabs.
“You see a great catch, and that's awesome. We'll take all we can get,” Odom said. “But then the next three plays (the message is): Don't disappear. Next play, get up and go block like you're supposed to. Get lined up correctly. The challenge of the mental game and putting that one behind you and play the next nap, that's where (we’ve) got a lot of teaching to do.”
Quick Hits on Mizzou sports
ELEVATION CONCERNS AT WYOMING
QUESTION: Are you concerned about the high elevation at Wyoming? I think Wyoming will hang with Mizzou in the first 3 quarters, Mizzou pulls away in the 4th. Thoughts?
MATTER: As long as my job in Wyoming is to peck away at my keyboard on deadline, I don't have any worries about the elevation. Then again, I'm not the guy who's paid to have those concerns. Odom talked about that after Thursday’s practice and said the team's nutritionist had adjusted the team's diet leading up to the game and will have the team take certain supplements to help adjust.
Odom has talked to coaches from other staffs who have played games in Wyoming -- he's got a former Wyoming QB on his staff now -- to get some intel on playing in Laramie. "I want our guys to have all the information," he said.
WIDE GAP IN EXPECTATIONS FOR TIGERS
QUESTION: There seems to be a lot of disagreement across the sports pages nationally how Mizzou's regular season will turn out. The predictions go from 5-7 and missing a bowl (if ban is removed) to possibly making it to the SEC championship game at 11-1. That's a pretty wide gap. What do you expect?
MATTER: Honestly, I haven't seen any reasonable person predict anything less than 7-5. The schedule is way too favorable to expect a losing record. There are enough proven pieces on this team that fans should expect nothing less than eight wins. The offense should be every bit as good, if not better. The defense has plenty of room for improvement and returns some of its best pieces from last year. The special teams have to get better.
But looking at the schedule alone, two of the three toughest SEC games are at home: Florida and South Carolina. The toughest noncon game (West Virginia) is at home. I say this every week, but odd-numbered years should always be in MU's favor because three of the road games are at Arkansas, Kentucky and Vandy.
So, I think this team should be 9-3. That, of course, is working under the assumption there aren't major injuries to key players.
WHO ELSE RUNS THE BALL?
QUESTION: There’s a need for two to three running backs in the SEC that can run between tackles. Badie is more of an outside back. Who are potential backs that step up and help the offense other than Roundtree?
MATTER: It's going to be a whole lot of Rountree and Badie and then most likely Simi Bakare as the No. 3 option. He's a bigger back than Badie, but don't get caught up too much in Badie's height. He's closer to 200 pounds this year and is a tough runner for his stature.
I looked this up for a recent story, but SEC teams that employ a QB who provides ample rushing yards usually don't need a third running back to do much heavy lifting. That was true last year for Mississippi State, LSU and Texas A&M - and could be true this year for Mizzou with Rountree, Badie and Bryant all as running threats. Of course you need a third and a fourth back ready to get touches. Bakare looks like No. 3. Dawson Downing or the freshman, Anthony Watkins, would be No. 4.
FAB FRESHMEN TO WATCH?
QUESTION: I think the best thing that has happened for college football coaches is the new 4-game redshirt rule. This has to make the coaches happy. Who do you think will play more than 4 games this year and lose the redshirt?
MATTER: Odom said Thursday he'd be shocked if TE Niko Hea doesn't play the whole season. He's one for sure. Then I think you look at Maurice Massey. I've been really impressed with the receiver from Kirkwood. He's long and uses his length to go up and get the ball where no one else can reach it. I wouldn't be surprised if he's a second-team outside receiver sooner than later.
Strong safety Stacy Brown has worked with the second unit. The two guys ahead of him (Perkins and Oliver) are both seniors, so there's an incentive to get Brown some laying time so he can start next year. Jalani Williams has gotten second-team work most of camp. He's in position to get backup minutes and play on special teams.
BETTER OFF IN THE BIG 12?
QUESTION: How would Mizzou stack up if they were still in the Big 12 in basketball and football?
MATTER: Oklahoma and Texas are in better shape for football right now, but no reason Mizzou couldn't be in that next tier with TCU, West Virginia and Oklahoma State. Iowa State is doing good things and I like the Texas Tech hire, but MU would be in position to win double-digit games in the SEC.
In basketball, the Big 12 is a stronger league right now, by a slim margin. Kansas and Texas Tech are the top two programs. K-State, WVU, Iowa State, OU and Baylor are in fine shape. Texas should be better but still has the potential to be great.
MU would be able to compete in the Big 12, and if anything probably draw more fans to games, which means more revenue and a better home-court atmosphere. But I don't see the Tigers being any closer to winning championships in the Big 12 as they are in the SEC.
HINDSIGHT ON THE SEC MOVE
QUESTION: So, in hindsight, did the Tigers gain any advantage moving to the SEC?
MATTER: I don't think that's the right way to measure Mizzou's decision to join the SEC. You have to put the decision in context of what was happening in the Big 12 and across college sports in 2011. At the time, the Big 12 appeared to be crumbling apart. Oklahoma was threatening to leave and take schools to the Pac-10. There was genuine concern within the league that the schools left behind would be scrambling to find a home.
Mizzou was proactive and found a safe landing spot in the SEC. A lucrative landing spot. A secure landing spot. Is the football and basketball program winning more games in the SEC than it would be winning in the Big 12? Well, that's a hypothetical and impossible to really answer ... and either way, that wasn't the concern when conference realignment and the Big 12's instability was threatening MU's future.
Also, had Missouri stayed in the Big 12, the school probably isn't in a rush to build the new south end zone complex. After traveling around the SEC, coach Gary Pinkel and AD Mike Alden were convinced that they needed to upgrade the stadium and the team facility to stay relevant and competitive in the SEC. In the Big 12, they might not have felt the same urgency.
CALE GARRETT: NFL-BOUND?
QUESTION: Will LB Cale Garrett get the NFL scouts attention this year? What would be the reason that NFL may be cautious to take Garrett in the draft? Pros and cons of his game?
MATTER: Yes, he'll get a chance to play in the NFL. He doesn't have elite speed, but that's why he's a middle linebacker and not a SAM who has more coverage assignments. He's smart. He's tough. He's strong. He knows where to be and how to get there.
He's got a chance to go down as the best middle linebacker MU has had in a long time. Brock Christopher was very good. Andrew Wilson, too. Michael Scherer had a good run. Sean Doyle in the late Smith/early Pinkel years. Odom, himself.
Garrett is tracking to be the best of the bunch.
SHOOTING STARS — AND NOT MUCH ELSE?
COMMENT: What I gather so far from basketball coverage is that the plan for the coming season is for the Tigers to try to outshoot every team and pray that Tilmon doesn't get in foul trouble. Sounds like a recipe for a 15-15 record.
MATTER: I'm not sure I'd agree with that premise. Martin has talked much more about this team having guards who can slash and get to the rim more so than shoot the ball from deep. They have some 3-point shooters (Watson, Dru Smith, Mark Smith), but they also want to see the guards penetrate and create shots for others. I think it'll be a fairly balanced team offensively with four or five players who could lead the team in scoring on any given night.
Of course they want to see Tilmon avoid fouls, but they're going to have some more developed pieces that can produce, so that the whole team isn't crippled if he can't play.
SCOUTING KOBE BROWN
QUESTION: Can you provide an updated scouting report on Kobe Brown? Some insight into his playing style, fit, upside potential, more of a 4 year college player are opposed to a NBA type?
MATTER: He's not a one-and-done prospect. Talented for sure, but not at that level. The staff thinks he's versatile. He handled the ball a lot in high school as a point guard, but he's 6-7, which means he can be used as a larger wing player or maybe even an undersized power forward.
When the media met with the veteran players a few weeks ago, one teammate called Brown "a four guard," which implies he could be the biggest guard in a four-guard lineup and defend the four/power forward position.