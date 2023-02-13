Nick Bolton stands alone in Mizzou football history. The Kansas City Chiefs second-year linebacker became the first former Mizzou player to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl when he returned a fumble for a score in Sunday’s victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, a crucial momentum-shifting play in the Chiefs’ 38-35 win in Glendale, Arizona.

Jalen Hurts drops the ball, and Nick Bolton returns it for the TD!



pic.twitter.com/OADc6zAPep — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) February 13, 2023

Bolton, who finished with a game-high nine tackles, became the 14th player who finished his college career at Mizzou to win the Super Bowl. It’s the third straight year a Mizzou player was on the Super Bowl-winning team, following Tampa Bay backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert in Super Bowl 55 and Los Angles Rams tight end Kendall Blanton in Super Bowl 56. Blanton, a starter for the Rams last year against Cincinnati, is now on the Chiefs practice squad and will receive another Super Bowl ring this year though he wasn’t dressed for Sunday’s game.

There are even more Mizzou ties to the Super Bowl winners Chiefs assistant special teams coach Andy Hill, a former MU player and longtime assistant coach, was part of his first Super Bowl championship. Hill, a Mizzou receiver in the 1980s, was a Tigers assistant coach for three different coaching staffs from 1996-2019 but wasn’t retained when Eli Drinkwitz took over as head coach. With the Chiefs, Hill works under special teams coordinator Dave Toub, another former Mizzou assistant who served as the Tigers’ strength coach and later defensive line coach. Of course, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also has Mizzou ties, serving as the Tigers’ offensive line coach in the 1990s under former coach Bob Stull.

Midway through the second quarter Sunday, Bolton scooped up a Jalen Hurts fumble and returned it 36 yards for a game-tying touchdown. In the second half he picked up another apparent Eagles fumble and dashed to the end zone, but the play was ruled an incomplete pass.

Bolton, a two-time first-team All-SEC selection in 2019-20 and second-round draft choice in 2021, told reporters after the game he dreamed about scooping up a fumble and scoring in the Super Bowl.

“Two nights ago, I guess three nights ago now, I dreamed about that scenario kind of exactly how it happened,” he said on NBC’s Today show on Monday morning. “So it was a surreal moment. Once I got in the end zone, I didn’t know what to expect. Maybe there was a flag down, but it just felt like a surreal moment for me and we needed it in order to get the win.”

Here are the Super Bowl winners who finished their college careers at Mizzou. An asterisk notes the player started the Super Bowl.

Dolphins defensive back Henry Stuckey, SB 7

Steelers linebacker Andy Russell, SB 9* & 10*

49ers defensive back Eric Wright, SB 16*, 19*, 23, 24

Giants running back Tony Galbreath, SB 21

Giants defensive lineman Jerome Salley, SB 21

Redskins offensive guard Phil Pettey, SB 22

Rams linebacker Mike Jones, SB 34*

Patriots defensive back Otis Smith, SB 36*

Patriots defensive lineman Rick Lyle, SB 38

Saints quarterback Chase Daniel, SB 44

Broncos linebacker Shane Ray, SB 50

Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert, SB 55

Rams tight end Kendall Blanton, SB 56*

Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton, SB 57*

Chiefs tight end Kendall Blanton SB 57 (practice squad)