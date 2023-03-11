Nick Honor has been a steady, reliable presence during his first season as a member of the Missouri men’s basketball team.

Entering the 2022-23 postseason, Honor started in all 31 games, and he never played less than 21 minutes in a game. He averaged 8.2 points, 2.9 assists, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 29.7 minutes per game.

Honor’s biggest offensive output was 17 points in Mizzou’s 85-63 win at Georgia on Feb. 25. Plus, he provided the game-winning 3-pointer with 7.6 seconds left in overtime as Mizzou beat Mississippi State 66-64 in overtime on Feb. 21 in Columbia, Missouri.

Here is some basic information on Nick Honor:

Height: 5 feet, 10 inches

5 feet, 10 inches Weight: 200 pounds

200 pounds Age: 23 years old

23 years old Birthday: Oct. 3, 1999

Oct. 3, 1999 Hometown: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida High school: Lake Highland Preparatory School in Orlando, Florida

Lake Highland Preparatory School in Orlando, Florida Parents: Al and Carlene Honor

Nick Honor stats at Clemson basketball

Nick Honor played basketball at Clemson from 2019-22. He redshirted the 2019-20 season after transferring to Clemson from Fordham.

He played 57 games and started 35 times at Clemson during the two seasons he saw the court. Honor averaged 7.9 points, 2.3 assists, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 24.5 minutes per game.

Brad Brownell was the Clemson coach all three seasons that Honor was on campus. Clemson went 49-39 in those three seasons. Clemson reached the 2021 NCAA Tournament as a No. 7 seed and lost to No. 10-seeded Rutgers 60-56.

Nick Honor stats at Fordham basketball

As a Fordham freshman, Nick Honor played and started in all 32 games in 2018-19. He averaged 15.3 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.4 rebounds in 36.1 minutes per game.

Honor was named to the Atlantic 10 Conference All-Rookie Team. He was the top-scoring freshman in the A-10, and he ranked No. 15 scoring among freshmen in Division I. Dayton’s Obi Toppin was the 2018-19 A-10 Rookie of the Year.

Under head coach Jeff Neubauer, Fordham finished the 2018-19 season at 12-20 overall and 3-15 in the Atlantic 10.

Nick Honor’s dad, Al Honor, coached girls basketball to 6 state titles

Nick Honor’s dad, Al Honor, has been the Lake Highland Prep girls basketball head coach since 2011, and he has won six state titles in that time. His teams won Florida High School Athletic Association back-to-back states titles in 2014-15 and 2015-16. His teams then won four consecutive state titles from 2019-20 through 2022-23.

For title No. 6, Al Honor’s team defeated Jacksonville Bishop Kenny 55-45 in the 2023 FHSAA Class 4A state championship on Saturday, Feb. 25.

His success earned him 2021 Naismith Girls High School Coach of the Year and the 2022 Florida Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.

“It is an absolute honor to receive this award,” Honor said to Scorebook Live in 2022 of the Florida Coach of the Year award. “These girls have pushed me to be a better coach and an even better person."

Close 1 of 11 Clemson's Nick Honor (4) passes around Notre Dame's Trey Wertz (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin) Clemson's Nick Honor (4) dribbles up the court in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Virginia Tech during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Clemson guard Nick Honor, left, passes the ball as Miami center Nysier Brooks (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Clemson guard Nick Honor (4) protects the ball from Rutgers guard Jacob Young (42) during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Clemson guard Nick Honor (4) looks to pass the ball as Miami guard Charlie Moore (3) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Clemson guard Nick Honor (4) shoots over Virginia guard Kihei Clark (0) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff) Clemson's Nick Honor (4) drives in next to Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin) Clemson's Nick Honor (4) dribbles during an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin) Clemson's Nick Honor (4) shoots a 3-pointer near Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan (5) during an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. Click here for the Nick Honor bio on the Missouri men’s basketball website.