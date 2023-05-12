In this week's episode, Dave Matter and Ben Frederickson take a closer look at the new NIL bill passed by state lawmakers in Jefferson City this week and how it can impact recruiting for Mizzou and the state's other colleges.
Eye on the Tigers
Headlines and breaking news from the Mizzou sports scene.
Dave Matter
Dave Matter is the Mizzou beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Ben Frederickson
Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD).
Gary Hairlson
Gary Hairlson is the multimedia director for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
