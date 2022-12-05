No Border War bowl game, but Mizzou’s Eli Drinkwitz tells Kansas, ‘We’ll see you on Faurot Field’ ... in 2025

COLUMBIA, Mo. — In his first public comments since Missouri was matched against Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl, Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz made two things clear Monday morning.

1. He’s happy to play in Tampa.

2. He’s happy to jab the Jayhawks.

Drinkwitz again refuted last week’s report that Missouri ducked longtime rival Kansas in the Liberty Bowl and insisted that MU preferred three elements of the Dec. 23 Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.

First, though, about that Kansas report. Last week, national college football reporter Brett McMurphy of The Action Network cited an anonymous industry source that Mizzou turned down a chance to play KU in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28. The Tigers and Jayhawks haven’t played since the 2011 season but will renew their rivalry in nonconference play in 2025-26 and 2031-32.

Instead of meeting Mizzou (6-6) in Memphis, Kansas (6-6) will face MU’s designated SEC rival, Arkansas (6-6). It’s KU’s first bowl game since 2008.

“I realize the full selection process is different from conference to conference, and if you haven't been in a bowl game in, I don't know, 12, 15 years, maybe that thing’s changed for you,” Drinkwitz said. “So maybe the way that it's done in other places is different. We submit preferences to the (SEC) based on a lot of different factors. What's best for our university. What's best for our fan base. What's best for our student athletes. We don't really factor anybody else in that. … We take any bowl game that they'll give us. And whatever matchup they give us, they give us. Last year we got the Armed Forces Bowl and this year we get the Gasparilla Bowl. If I got to pick, I’d pick the national championship. That's not how it works.

“All the Twitter hate, fans calling us out and fans getting up in an uproar, we'll figure that out when that (Kansas) game is scheduled at Faurot Field. I believe that’s Sept. 6, 2025. We'll see then. But until then, I can keep getting all the Twitter hate that Kansas people want to put out there. But don't faze me. We’ll see you on Faurot Field. Buy your tickets early.”

As Drinkwitz noted, this is the second straight year Mizzou was not chosen as part of the SEC’s Pool of Six bowls — the Las Vegas Bowl, Texas Bowl, Liberty Bowl, Gator Bowl, Music City Bowl and Reliaquest Bowl — and fell to a lower-tier game. Last year, Mizzou was dispatched to Fort Worth, Texas, to play Army in the Armed Forces Bowl, a game with no SEC affiliations. The Gasparilla Bowl, along with the Birmingham Bowl, have a tie-in with the SEC and can host an SEC team that’s not selected in the Pool of Six. ESPN Events, which owns and operates both games, makes that final selection.

Drinkwitz doesn’t sound too disappointed Mizzou was left out of the Pool of Six for a second straight year. One of MU’s top preferences all along was the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17. Instead, the SEC placed Florida (6-6) in Vegas to play Oregon State.

“I get that there's an SEC Six and all that, but it doesn't faze me. We get the bowl game,” he said. “My goal is to be playing in a New Year’s Six game or in the playoff, and so after that, any bowl game that we get is a great opportunity for us to continue to finish our season in the postseason, which is what you're trying to qualify for, an opportunity to continue to develop our team for the future and to let our team finish this season the very best way possible.”

“It doesn't matter to me, man,” he added. “Bowl games are all about how people treat you when you're there and, man, last year, I thought Fort Worth did an excellent job. I’ve been to bowl games in Mobile. I’ve been to bowl games in San Diego. Bowl games are what you make out of it, how much gratitude and positivity you have. It's going to be a tremendous matchup. It's going to be in Tampa. It's one of my favorite places.”

Drinkwitz listed three reasons why he likes this bowl situation for the Tigers: the city, the opponent and the date.

“When you think about a bowl game, think first about the location,” he said. “I think it was 81 degrees yesterday in Tampa, so that was pretty exciting. The second thing you think about is your matchup. Obviously playing an ACC opponent. I have a ton of respect for Dave Clawson and Wake Forest and the job that he's done there. They've got one of the best quarterbacks in college football in Sam Hartman. So that will be a tremendous challenge and allow our team to focus for the bowl game. And then the last thing is the date. It's an awesome opportunity for our guys to play in the bowl game before Christmas and be able to get home and spend the holidays with their family. Obviously, playing the Friday game (against Arkansas) after Thanksgiving, it puts a strain on our players to miss the holidays with their families."

As for his team, only two seniors have opted out of playing the bowl while preparing for the NFL draft as of Monday: safety Martez Manuel and defensive end Isaiah McGuire. Others could make the same decision before the bowl. Another seven scholarship players have either entered the NCAA transfer portal or informed the staff they plan to enter, including leading receiver Dominic Lovett. Others who have confirmed they’re entering the portal: safety Jalani Williams, cornerback D.J. Jackson, linebacker Devin Nicholson, defensive end Travion Ford and quarterback Tyler Macon. Players in the portal will not be part of the team for the bowl game.

Only one player who suffered a late-season injury has been ruled out of the bowl game: offensive guard E.J. Ndoma-Ogar, who recently underwent knee surgery and won’t be cleared until spring practices at the earliest. Safety Joseph Charleston and defensive end Tyrone Hopper have returned to practice, Drinkwitz said. Wide receiver Barrett Banister is “working his butt off to get back” for the bowl game, Drinkwitz said.

“We’ll figure out the rest as we move forward,” he said. “But everybody else was at practice yesterday and ready to go."

With Manuel and Williams both unavailable, MU’s safety position will be especially thin for Tampa, Drinkwitz said. Freshman safety Ja’Marion Wayne has already played in four games this season, which means if he plays in a fifth this counts as one of his four seasons of eligibility. The same is true for freshman linebacker D.J. Wesolak. For now, Wayne won’t be available for the bowl, though Drinkwitz said MU plans to submit a waiver to the NCAA “about player safety” to see if it will waive the four-game redshirt rule for Mizzou’s depleted roster.

“I'm not hopeful that that would occur,” he said. “But I that’s something we're going to do in order to try to help ourselves.”

Freshman safety Isaac Thompson and redshirt freshman Tyler Hibbler, both from St. Louis, could see their roles expand for the bowl.

Back to the portal. Monday is the first official day schools can legally contact players listed in the portal. MU projected to lose 12 to 14 transfers, Drinkwitz said. That’s more than have expressed plans to transfer as of Monday.

“So I'm very pleased with the guys who have chosen to stay and want to continue to work,” he said. “I don't think it's out of the realm of possibility that we'll have some guys that (transfer) after the bowl game. I think people want to stay and finish what they've started and I truly respect that.”

As for transfers at large, Mizzou plans to approach the portal similar to last year when it upgraded its defense with impact newcomers.

“I was once a little bit afraid of what (the portal) was and maybe what it becomes. But now, if you want me to be real, there's a thing called supply and demand,” he said. “And when supply is high, demand is low. And if you look at supply and demand in the portal right now, there's a whole heck of a lot of really good players in the portal. You have an opportunity as a coach to really improve your roster in a hurry and to figure out some weaknesses. I think you’ve got to balance with OK, I know this guy is going to be a developmental player, so I don't want to run him off by taking somebody. Let's keep letting him grow and develop. Or this position just didn't pan out the way we thought it was gonna pan out and we need to go get some guys.

“I think if you look at what we were able to accomplish last year in the portal with adding depth to our defensive end room, quality, depth, solid contributors, to really remake our defensive tackle room, and to improve our defense the way that we did that, that'll be the approach that we take in the portal. It's very much going to be about who are the guys that fit us? Who are the guys that we believe can have an impact on our culture?”