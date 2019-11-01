Team up with us for 99¢
Swift runs for 2 TDs as No. 10 Georgia tops Kentucky 21-0

Georgia defensive back Richard LeCounte recovers a fumble from Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. during the Oct. 19 game in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 21-0. (AP Photo)

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., CBS (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Line: Georgia by 6½

Quick Hit: The winner of the Cocktail Party takes over sole possession of first place in the SEC East. The loser can kiss the playoffs goodbye. Georgia isn’t living up to preseason expectations. That win over Notre Dame looks less impressive by the week. Florida has mastered the ugly win but looks like the more complete team. Georgia’s defense might be the difference in Jacksonville. Expect a slugfest.

Matter's Pick: Georgia 20, Florida 17

Eye on the Tigers e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.