Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., CBS (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Line: Georgia by 6½
Quick Hit: The winner of the Cocktail Party takes over sole possession of first place in the SEC East. The loser can kiss the playoffs goodbye. Georgia isn’t living up to preseason expectations. That win over Notre Dame looks less impressive by the week. Florida has mastered the ugly win but looks like the more complete team. Georgia’s defense might be the difference in Jacksonville. Expect a slugfest.
Matter's Pick: Georgia 20, Florida 17