Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., FS1
Line: Kansas State by 6
Quick Hit: The Sunflower State Showdown might be an entertaining game for the first time in more than a decade. K-State pulled off the upset of the week last Saturday, knocking Oklahoma from the unbeatens, while Kansas looks like a functional football team under first-year coach Les Miles. The Wildcats have won 10 straight in the series and covered the spread in seven of those, but KU has covered each of the last three meetings. This is the first single-digit spread between the two in-state rivals since 2010. The Men of Miles will rise — at least within six.
Matter's Pick: Kansas State 31, Kansas 27