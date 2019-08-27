Subscribe for 99¢
Ex-Clemson star Kelly Bryant takes over at QB for Missouri

Missouri head coach Barry Odom watches his players during an NCAA college football practice Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri has released the first depth chart of the regular season for Saturday's game at Wyoming. Not many surprises here: 

OFFENSE

Left Tackle

70 Yasir Durant (Sr., 6-7, 330, 2L)

76 Javon Foster (RS-Fr., 6-6, 315)

Left Guard

79 Larry Borom (So., 6-6, 340, 1L) 

72 Xavier Delgado (RsFr. 6-5, 330)

Center

55 Trystan Colon-Castillo (Jr., 6-4, 315, 2L)

59 Case Cook (So., 6-5, 295, 1L)

Right Guard

75 Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms (Sr., 6-5, 330, 3L)

77 Thalen Robinson (Fr., 6-7, 315)

Right Tackle

50 Hyrin White (So., 6-6, 305, 1L)

64 Bobby Lawrence (RS-Fr., 6-8, 300)

Tight End

81 Albert Okwuegbunam (Jr., 6-5, 255, 2L)

82 Daniel Parker (So., 6-4, 260, 1L)

Quarterback

7 Kelly Bryant (Sr., 6-3, 225)

5 Taylor Powell (So., 6-2, 210, 1L)

Running Back

34 Larry Rountree III (Jr., 5-10, 210, 2L)

1 Tyler Badie (So., 5-9, 190, 1L)

Wide Receiver

4 Johnathan Nance (Sr., 6-0, 190)

84 Maurice Massey (Fr., 6-3, 180)

Wide Receiver

12 Johnathon Johnson (Sr., 5-10, 180, 3L)

14 Dominic Gicinto (So., 5-9, 180, 1L) - OR - 

11 Barrett Banister (So., 6-0, 190, 1L)

Wide Receiver

9 Jalen Knox (So., 6-0, 195, 1L) - OR -

13 Kam Scott (So., 6-2, 170, 1L)

DEFENSE

End

39 Chris Turner (Jr., 6-4, 255, 2L)

45 Franklin Agbasimere (Sr., 6-2, 245) - OR - 

99 Isaiah McGuire (Fr., 6-5, 230)

Tackle

1 Jordan Elliott (Jr., 6-4, 315, 1L)

90 Markell Utsey (Jr., 6-4, 295, 1L)

Tackle

78 Kobie Whiteside (Jr., 6-1, 310, 2L) OR

97 Akial Byers (Jr., 6-4, 280, 2L)

End

28 Jatorian Hansford (So., 6-4, 245, 1L)

93 Tre Williams (Jr., 6-5, 260, 2L)

Linebacker

32 Nick Bolton (So., 6-0, 235, 1L)

22 Aubrey Miller, Jr. (Jr., 6-2, 225, 2L)

Linebacker

47 Cale Garrett (Sr., 6-3, 230, 3L)

25 Jamal Brooks (So., 6-1, 240, 2L)

Cornerback

2 DeMarkus Acy (Sr., 6-2, 195, 3L)

14 Adam Sparks (Jr., 6-0, 180, 2L)

Cornerback

8 Jarvis Ware (So., 6-1, 190, 1L)

21 Christian Holmes (Jr., 6-1, 200, 2L)

Safety

20 Khalil Oliver (Sr., 6-1, 210, 1L)

3 Ronnell Perkins (Sr., 6-0, 205, 3L) - OR - 

Free Safety

18 Joshuah Bledsoe (Jr., 6-0, 205, 2L)

11 Jordan Ulmer (Jr., 6-2, 190, 2L)

Safety

9 Tyree Gillespie (Jr., 6-0, 210, 2L)

31 Martez Manuel (Fr., 6-1, 185)

SPECIALISTS

Placekicker

19 Tucker McCann (Sr., 6-2, 215, 3L)

Punter

19 Tucker McCann (Sr., 6-2, 215, 3L)

Kick Returner

34 Larry Rountree III (Jr., 5-10, 210, 2L)

1 Tyler Badie (So., 5-9, 190, 1L)

13 Kam Scott (So., 6-2, 170, 1L)

9 Jalen Knox (So., 6-0, 195, 1L) 

Punt Returner

17 Richaud Floyd (Sr. 5-11, 190, 3L)

12 Johnathon Johnson (Sr., 5-10, 180, 3L)

A few quick thoughts on the depth chart ... 

• A couple injured defensive players aren't listed: defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat (elbow) and middle linebacker Cam Wilkins (knee). Barry Odom said last week they were questionable for the Wyoming game.

• Ware moving ahead of Holmes is the biggest move from the pre-August depth chart, though Ware split series with Holmes and Acy throughout camp and put him in position to earn a starting role. All three will likely play regularly regardless who starts. The same goes for Perkins and Oliver at strong safety.

• Four true freshmen made the two-deep: Massey, Robinson, McGuire and Manuel. Others that could see playing time include safety Jalani Williams and defensive tackle Darius Robinson. 

• The one interesting OR on the depth chart is at outside receiver, where Scott's productive camp appears to have put some heat on Knox for a starting role.

