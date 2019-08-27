COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri has released the first depth chart of the regular season for Saturday's game at Wyoming. Not many surprises here:
OFFENSE
Left Tackle
70 Yasir Durant (Sr., 6-7, 330, 2L)
76 Javon Foster (RS-Fr., 6-6, 315)
Left Guard
79 Larry Borom (So., 6-6, 340, 1L)
72 Xavier Delgado (RsFr. 6-5, 330)
Center
55 Trystan Colon-Castillo (Jr., 6-4, 315, 2L)
59 Case Cook (So., 6-5, 295, 1L)
Right Guard
75 Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms (Sr., 6-5, 330, 3L)
77 Thalen Robinson (Fr., 6-7, 315)
Right Tackle
50 Hyrin White (So., 6-6, 305, 1L)
64 Bobby Lawrence (RS-Fr., 6-8, 300)
Tight End
81 Albert Okwuegbunam (Jr., 6-5, 255, 2L)
82 Daniel Parker (So., 6-4, 260, 1L)
Quarterback
7 Kelly Bryant (Sr., 6-3, 225)
5 Taylor Powell (So., 6-2, 210, 1L)
Running Back
34 Larry Rountree III (Jr., 5-10, 210, 2L)
1 Tyler Badie (So., 5-9, 190, 1L)
Wide Receiver
4 Johnathan Nance (Sr., 6-0, 190)
84 Maurice Massey (Fr., 6-3, 180)
Wide Receiver
12 Johnathon Johnson (Sr., 5-10, 180, 3L)
14 Dominic Gicinto (So., 5-9, 180, 1L) - OR -
11 Barrett Banister (So., 6-0, 190, 1L)
Wide Receiver
9 Jalen Knox (So., 6-0, 195, 1L) - OR -
13 Kam Scott (So., 6-2, 170, 1L)
DEFENSE
End
39 Chris Turner (Jr., 6-4, 255, 2L)
45 Franklin Agbasimere (Sr., 6-2, 245) - OR -
99 Isaiah McGuire (Fr., 6-5, 230)
Tackle
1 Jordan Elliott (Jr., 6-4, 315, 1L)
90 Markell Utsey (Jr., 6-4, 295, 1L)
Tackle
78 Kobie Whiteside (Jr., 6-1, 310, 2L) OR
97 Akial Byers (Jr., 6-4, 280, 2L)
End
28 Jatorian Hansford (So., 6-4, 245, 1L)
93 Tre Williams (Jr., 6-5, 260, 2L)
Linebacker
32 Nick Bolton (So., 6-0, 235, 1L)
22 Aubrey Miller, Jr. (Jr., 6-2, 225, 2L)
Linebacker
47 Cale Garrett (Sr., 6-3, 230, 3L)
25 Jamal Brooks (So., 6-1, 240, 2L)
Cornerback
2 DeMarkus Acy (Sr., 6-2, 195, 3L)
14 Adam Sparks (Jr., 6-0, 180, 2L)
Cornerback
8 Jarvis Ware (So., 6-1, 190, 1L)
21 Christian Holmes (Jr., 6-1, 200, 2L)
Safety
20 Khalil Oliver (Sr., 6-1, 210, 1L)
3 Ronnell Perkins (Sr., 6-0, 205, 3L) - OR -
Free Safety
18 Joshuah Bledsoe (Jr., 6-0, 205, 2L)
11 Jordan Ulmer (Jr., 6-2, 190, 2L)
Safety
9 Tyree Gillespie (Jr., 6-0, 210, 2L)
31 Martez Manuel (Fr., 6-1, 185)
SPECIALISTS
Placekicker
19 Tucker McCann (Sr., 6-2, 215, 3L)
Punter
19 Tucker McCann (Sr., 6-2, 215, 3L)
Kick Returner
34 Larry Rountree III (Jr., 5-10, 210, 2L)
1 Tyler Badie (So., 5-9, 190, 1L)
13 Kam Scott (So., 6-2, 170, 1L)
9 Jalen Knox (So., 6-0, 195, 1L)
Punt Returner
17 Richaud Floyd (Sr. 5-11, 190, 3L)
12 Johnathon Johnson (Sr., 5-10, 180, 3L)
A few quick thoughts on the depth chart ...
• A couple injured defensive players aren't listed: defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat (elbow) and middle linebacker Cam Wilkins (knee). Barry Odom said last week they were questionable for the Wyoming game.
• Ware moving ahead of Holmes is the biggest move from the pre-August depth chart, though Ware split series with Holmes and Acy throughout camp and put him in position to earn a starting role. All three will likely play regularly regardless who starts. The same goes for Perkins and Oliver at strong safety.
• Four true freshmen made the two-deep: Massey, Robinson, McGuire and Manuel. Others that could see playing time include safety Jalani Williams and defensive tackle Darius Robinson.
• The one interesting OR on the depth chart is at outside receiver, where Scott's productive camp appears to have put some heat on Knox for a starting role.