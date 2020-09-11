 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No tailgating allowed at Mizzou football games this season
0 comments

No tailgating allowed at Mizzou football games this season

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
Mizzou turns dorms into hotel rooms during football games

David Merz (center) talks with friends during a tailgate before the Mizzou vs. Auburn football game in Columbia on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Photo by Michael Cali

Tailgating on campus at the University of Missouri will be prohibited this college football season, MU Athletics announced in a release Friday night.

Mizzou is also requiring that fans wear face coverings at all times inside Memorial Stadium and around campus on game days, according to the statement.

"This was a difficult decision to make because of the passion Mizzou fans have for game-day tailgating and the backdrop it provides as part of a football Saturday in Columbia," MU athletics director Jim Sterk said in the release. "However, the health and safety of all our fans remain a top priority as we continue working toward a very different-looking 2020 season."

The release specifies that the restriction extends to everywhere on campus, including parking structures, grassy areas, sidewalks, streets and parking lots.

Missouri's abbreviated 10-game season kicks off at 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at Memorial Stadium, where the Tigers face Alabama in a nationally televised game on ESPN. The school announced in August that the stadium will be opened to 25% capacity to start the season.

MU is still finalizing a ticket sales plan, but the school announced Tuesday that student tickets will be available on a single-game basis. Friday's release said students will be sent more information next week regarding ticket options.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports