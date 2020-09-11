No tailgating allowed at Mizzou football games this season

Tailgating on campus at the University of Missouri will be prohibited this college football season, MU Athletics announced in a release Friday night.
Mizzou is also requiring that fans wear face coverings at all times inside Memorial Stadium and around campus on game days, according to the statement.
"This was a difficult decision to make because of the passion Mizzou fans have for game-day tailgating and the backdrop it provides as part of a football Saturday in Columbia," MU athletics director Jim Sterk said in the release. "However, the health and safety of all our fans remain a top priority as we continue working toward a very different-looking 2020 season."
The release specifies that the restriction extends to everywhere on campus, including parking structures, grassy areas, sidewalks, streets and parking lots.
Missouri's abbreviated 10-game season kicks off at 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at Memorial Stadium, where the Tigers face Alabama in a nationally televised game on ESPN. The school announced in August that the stadium will be opened to 25% capacity to start the season.
MU is still finalizing a ticket sales plan, but the school announced Tuesday that student tickets will be available on a single-game basis. Friday's release said students will be sent more information next week regarding ticket options.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.