Noah Carter decided to transfer to Missouri less than a month after Dennis Gates was hired as the Mizzou men’s basketball head coach.

Carter announced his transfer from Northern Iowa to Mizzou on April 12, 2022. Gates' hire had been announced March 22, 2022.

Announcing the move, Carter tweeted, “I’m a part of a bigger plan… God’s plan. I’m happy to announce my commitment to play at the University of Missouri!!! Go Tigers.”

Carter’s first regular season in Columbia went well. He played in 30 of 31 games with 18 starts — the only game he missed was vs. Arkansas on Jan. 18, 2023, "due to health and safety precautions." Carter averaged 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 20.9 minutes per game during the 2022-23 regular season.

Here is some basic information on Noah Carter:

Height: 6 feet, 6 inches

6 feet, 6 inches Weight: 235 pounds

235 pounds Age: 22 years old

22 years old Birthday: Nov. 13, 2000

Nov. 13, 2000 Hometown: Dubuque, Iowa

Dubuque, Iowa High school: Dubuque (Iowa) Senior High School

Dubuque (Iowa) Senior High School Parents: Joe and Tassie Carter

Here are three more things to know about Missouri men’s basketball forward Noah Carter.

Noah Carter stats with Northern Iowa basketball

Noah Carter played the first three seasons of his college basketball career for the UNI Panthers. Carter played at least 25 games in all three seasons.

Ben Jacobson, who has been the Northern Iowa head coach since 2006, was Carter’s head coach throughout his three seasons. UNI went a combined 55-33 during his three seasons.

During Carter’s third season in 2021-22, he averaged 15.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 26.1 minutes per game. He earned second-team Missouri Valley Conference honors. The team went 14-4 in the MVC to win the MVC regular season championship.

It was the second MVC regular season title for Carter. UNI also went 14-4 in the 2019-20 season to finish atop the Missouri Valley Conference.

Noah Carter’s sister Aliyah Carter plays volleyball at Kansas State

Noah Carter’s sister Aliyah Carter is an outside hitter for the Kansas State volleyball team. She was named the Big 12 Conference Freshman of the Year in 2020. She will be a senior for the Wildcats in 2023.

Aliyah Carter was All-Big 12 First Team as a freshman in 2020 and a sophomore in 2021. She has recorded 994 kills through her first three seasons at Kansas State.

The team has gone 43-35 overall and 22-26 in the Big 12 during Carter’s three seasons on the team. She started all 28 matches and played in all 107 sets for K-State as a sophomore after 16 starts as a freshman. As a junior, she played in 28 of 29 matches and saw action in 83 sets.

Noah Carter’s dad, brother played college basketball

Noah Carter’s dad is Joe Carter, and his brother is Joshua Carter. Both played college basketball.

Joe Carter played men’s basketball at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa. Loras College plays at the Division III level. Joe Carter played at Loras from 1990-94, and he was teammates with Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Chris Jans, who played at Loras from 1987-91.

Entering the 2022-23 season, Joe Carter remained in the Loras career top 10 for steals (eighth, 108) and blocked shots (ninth, 42).

Joshua Carter finished his college basketball career at Upper Iowa University in Bettendorf, Iowa, during the 2019-20 season. He played at Missouri-St. Louis during the 2018-19 season. Both Upper Iowa and UMSL are Division II schools.

Joshua Carter also played for Highland Community College in Highland, Kansas, from 2016-18. During the 2017-18 season, Joshua Carter averaged 13.6 points and 4.7 rebounds as Highland went 26-8 and reached the 2018 NJCAA Championship tournament.

Close 1 of 11 Missouri's Noah Carter, left, pulls down a rebound in front of Southeast Missouri State's Nate Johnson, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Noah Carter, right, passes the ball past Mississippi Valley State's Ernest Minton, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Noah Carter, center, fights his way between Kansas' K.J. Adams Jr., right, and Jalen Wilson, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Kansas' Gradey Dick, right, shoots past Missouri's Noah Carter, left, during the first half of a game on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Kansas' Jalen Wilson, front right, knocks the ball from Missouri's Noah Carter, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Noah Carter saves a ball from going out of bounds during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southeast Missouri State Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 96-89. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Noah Carter, top, blocks the shot of Coastal Carolina's Jomaru Brown, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Noah Carter (35) shoots past Mississippi Valley State's Daniel Umoh, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) SIU-Edwardsville's Jonathan Kurtas, left, and Missouri's Noah Carter, right, battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Noah Carter celebrates a three point shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Lindenwood Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Noah Carter, top, grabs a rebound over Penn's Max Martz, bottom, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 92-85. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Noah Carter: A look at the Mizzou basketball forward, Northern Iowa transfer Here is a look at Noah Carter, the Missouri men's basketball forward and transfer from Northern Iowa. His hometown is Dubuque, Iowa. 1 of 11 Missouri's Noah Carter, left, pulls down a rebound in front of Southeast Missouri State's Nate Johnson, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Noah Carter, right, passes the ball past Mississippi Valley State's Ernest Minton, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Noah Carter, center, fights his way between Kansas' K.J. Adams Jr., right, and Jalen Wilson, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Kansas' Gradey Dick, right, shoots past Missouri's Noah Carter, left, during the first half of a game on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Kansas' Jalen Wilson, front right, knocks the ball from Missouri's Noah Carter, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Noah Carter saves a ball from going out of bounds during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southeast Missouri State Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 96-89. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Noah Carter, top, blocks the shot of Coastal Carolina's Jomaru Brown, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Noah Carter (35) shoots past Mississippi Valley State's Daniel Umoh, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) SIU-Edwardsville's Jonathan Kurtas, left, and Missouri's Noah Carter, right, battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Noah Carter celebrates a three point shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Lindenwood Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Noah Carter, top, grabs a rebound over Penn's Max Martz, bottom, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 92-85. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Click here for the Noah Carter bio on the Missouri men’s basketball website.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.