Norm Stewart on the late Eddie Sutton: 'One of the all-time greats'

“When we played it was very simple game,” Stewart said. “You tried to get the easiest shot you could and you tried to get the best shot you could. Then you tried to guard people. I don’t think we ever averaged under 70 points a game. We scored. So did he. Eddie might not have been as proficient offensively as we were, but Eddie was efficient.”

“We got along well,” he added. “We were both very good competitors. He was an excellent competitor.”

Sutton had been on the Naismith ballot for the last seven years and finally got enough votes when the ballots were counted in April. Stewart and Sutton are both in the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in Kansas City with Stewart inducted in 2007 and Sutton in 2011.

“I didn’t get to talk to him at the end, but I talked to his son Sean when they put him in the (Naismith) Hall of Fame, which is where he belongs,” Stewart said. “He knows he got in. Sean said that he was aware. A little long in coming, but it happened.”

Here’s a closer look at some of those great Stewart-Sutton showdowns:

• Road wins were rare between these two. Stewart’s Mizzou teams were 6-1 at home against Sutton’s teams with the only loss coming on March 4, 1996. That was OSU’s first win in Columbia since 1979!