Norm Stewart on the late Eddie Sutton: 'One of the all-time greats'

Some of the best stories in Mizzou basketball history centered around Norm Stewart’s annual clashes with the other colorful coaching legends around the Big Eight. Roy Williams, Billy Tubbs, Danny Nee, Johnny Orr.
Don't forget Eddie.
Norm’s 1990s showdowns against Eddie Sutton and his Oklahoma State Cowboys were usually a physical grind from tip-off to final buzzer. These were two hard-scrabble old school souls, two men born during the Great Depression who became the winningest coaches in the modern history of their respective alma maters.
Sutton, just a month after his election to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, died Saturday at his home in North Tulsa, Okla. He was 84.
“One of the all-time greats,” Stewart, 85, said Tuesday from his home in Palm Springs, Calif.
Of course, Norm had a Sutton story. There was a time nearly 60 years ago when they nearly coached together.
“Eddie and I went back a long way,” Stewart said. “He was an assistant coach at (Oklahoma State) and I was an assistant at Missouri. He and Norm Ellenberger and I, we’d would go to the Final Four. Those days everyone went to the Final Four. We’d say to each other, ‘If you get a job, hire me.’ Then the other guy would say, ‘If you get a job, hire me.’
“Well, I got the first job … and they all called.”
That memory got a cackle out of Stewart.
“I said, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to get to hire any assistants,’ but we all got head-coaching jobs within a year.”
Stewart landed his first head-coaching job in 1961 at State College of Iowa (now Northern Iowa), while Sutton, a product of Henry Iba's vaunted coaching tree, got started at College of Southern Idaho, then scored his first Division I job at Creighton, the first of four schools he’d lead to the NCAA Tournament, an accomplishment no other coach had reached. He'd later coach at Arkansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma State and half a season at San Francisco, where he reached 800 career wins.
“He had a wonderful career,” Stewart said. “Really, really solid sound coach and person. Coming out of that tree you’re going to understand how to play defense.”
Sutton’s OSU Cowboys and Stewart’s Tigers crossed paths 17 times when their careers overlapped in the Big Eight and Big 12 from 1990-99, with Stewart winning 10 of those matchups. Their teams met twice in the Big Eight tournament, both Mizzou victories. Their games were usually close, more often than not low-scoring and almost always physical. Eleven of the 17 games were decided by single digits, seven by 3 points or fewer.
“When we played it was very simple game,” Stewart said. “You tried to get the easiest shot you could and you tried to get the best shot you could. Then you tried to guard people. I don’t think we ever averaged under 70 points a game. We scored. So did he. Eddie might not have been as proficient offensively as we were, but Eddie was efficient.”
“We got along well,” he added. “We were both very good competitors. He was an excellent competitor.”
Sutton had been on the Naismith ballot for the last seven years and finally got enough votes when the ballots were counted in April. Stewart and Sutton are both in the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in Kansas City with Stewart inducted in 2007 and Sutton in 2011.
“I didn’t get to talk to him at the end, but I talked to his son Sean when they put him in the (Naismith) Hall of Fame, which is where he belongs,” Stewart said. “He knows he got in. Sean said that he was aware. A little long in coming, but it happened.”
Here’s a closer look at some of those great Stewart-Sutton showdowns:
• Road wins were rare between these two. Stewart’s Mizzou teams were 6-1 at home against Sutton’s teams with the only loss coming on March 4, 1996. That was OSU’s first win in Columbia since 1979!
Sutton’s OSU teams were 6-2 at home in Stillwater, Okla., against Stewart’s teams with the only losses coming in 1994, MU’s Big Eight unbeaten season, and 1996.
• Three of the first seven Stewart-Sutton matchups went to overtime, including two of the first three games in 1991, both won by the Tigers.
• Three times Stewart’s Tigers met Sutton’s Cowboys when they were both nationally ranked: No. 3 OSU beat No. 12 Mizzou by 23 in 1992, while the No. 9 Tigers the beat No. 8 Cowboys by 14 later that season. In 1995, No. 13 Mizzou edged No. 24 OSU 81-79.
From the archives, here are a few Sutton quotes from those matchups against Mizzou:
Sutton, in 1991, before coaching his first game at Mizzou: “I'm not looking forward to seeing the Antlers. I'm going to go over and see if I can become an honorary member.''
Sutton, in 1994, on the Hearnes Center: “I don't believe there's any place in the country where the fans understand better what they can do to help their team. It would be in the top five of all the (loudest) places I've taken a team.”
Sutton, in 1995, on playing the Big Eight tournament in Kansas City: “This is Allen Fieldhouse East, and the Hearnes Center West.”
Sutton, in 1996, after OSU made just 12 of 34 free throws in a loss to Mizzou: “I heard yesterday about a guy from California who hit 87 straight (free throws) blindfolded. I'm going to fly him in and see if he can work with our squad."
Sutton, in 1997, after beating Mizzou on a miracle last-second shot: “If you lose (a game like that), you feel like you ought to commit hara-kiri."
There was one Stewart-Sutton matchup prior to Sutton’s time in Stillwater: On Nov. 28, 1980, Sutton’s Arkansas Razorbacks beat Stewart’s Tigers 81-73 at the Great Alaska Shootout.
After that, Sutton logged a victory over Stewart when Arkansas landed Joe Kleine, a native of Slater, Mo., who spent a year at Notre Dame then chose Sutton’s Razorbacks over Stewart’s Tigers.
The only player to suit up for both Stewart and Sutton? Byron Irvin, an Arkansas guard from 1984-86 who played his final two seasons at Mizzou from 1987-89. (Travis Ford transferred from Mizzou to Kentucky to play for Rick Pitino, after Sutton had resigned at UK.)
Sutton coached seven more years at OSU after Stewart retired and went 4-4 against Quin Snyder — 4-3 in the regular season and 0-1 in the Big 12 tournament, a 2003 matchup in Dallas. In 2005, Sutton tied his mentor Henry Iba on the career wins list with a victory over Mizzou in Stillwater.
Sutton had connections to St. Louis, too. Sutton's first of three Final Four appearances came in St. Louis, with Arkansas in 1978. It was also in St. Louis where Sutton and his late wife, Patsy, spent their honeymoon in June 1958, according to a 2005 Post-Dispatch profile by Vahe Gregorian. The location, was "an idea he concocted so he could see the Cardinals play between visits to the zoo and the Hill.”
As for Stewart, he and his wife Virginia have been in California since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, slowing their usually active lives to a new pace. Both are in good health, Stewart said.
“To be quite honest it’s a little awkward,” he said. “We’re busy people and have been. But we’re not now and we’re kind of enjoying it. The only thing I’m not enjoying is my wife is beating me at gin.”
To keep in touch with his children and grandkids, Stewart has had to learn some new technology.
“Like a lot of families, we’re Zooming,” he said. “We do that once a week. It’s been good. There’s a lot of reflection going on. I think people are ready to get out and I think everyone’s been schooled. We’re in that age group where we’re highly susceptible. So we have to be careful where we choose our risk. We’ve done that for now for nine or 10 weeks. But we’re doing well.”
