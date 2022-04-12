Northern Iowa's Noah Carter adds to Mizzou's transfer haul

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The transformation of Missouri's basketball roster continued Tuesday with a second transfer addition in two days. Noah Carter, a 6-foot-6 junior forward from Northern Iowa, committed to the Tigers, choosing Mizzou over finalists Arkansas, Florida, Marquette and Virginia Tech. Carter visited Mizzou this past weekend.

In his third season at UNI this year, Carter averaged 15 points per game along with 4.1 rebounds and earned second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors. Over his three-year career at UNI, he shot 48.8% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range. He started 35 games over the last two seasons.

Carter gives Mizzou four transfers since new coach Dennis Gates was hired last month, along with Cleveland State guard Tre Gomillion, Wisconsin-Milwaukee guard DeAndre Gholston and Garden City, Kansas, Community College forward Mohamed Diarra.

Three of the six Mizzou players from last season who have entered the transfer portal have committed elsewhere: forward Trevon Brazile (Arkansas), center Jordan Wilmore (Northwestern State) and guard Javon Pickett (St. Louis University).

