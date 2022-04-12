 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Northern Iowa's Noah Carter adds to Mizzou's transfer haul

  • 0

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The transformation of Missouri's basketball roster continued Tuesday with a second transfer addition in two days. Noah Carter, a 6-foot-6 junior forward from Northern Iowa, committed to the Tigers, choosing Mizzou over finalists Arkansas, Florida, Marquette and Virginia Tech. Carter visited Mizzou this past weekend.

In his third season at UNI this year, Carter averaged 15 points per game along with 4.1 rebounds and earned second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors. Over his three-year career at UNI, he shot 48.8% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range. He started 35 games over the last two seasons. 

Carter gives Mizzou four transfers since new coach Dennis Gates was hired last month, along with Cleveland State guard Tre Gomillion, Wisconsin-Milwaukee guard DeAndre Gholston and Garden City, Kansas, Community College forward Mohamed Diarra.

Three of the six Mizzou players from last season who have entered the transfer portal have committed elsewhere: forward Trevon Brazile (Arkansas), center Jordan Wilmore (Northwestern State) and guard Javon Pickett (St. Louis University).

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: How 'bout the Billikens? SLU loads up with Pickett transfer, Perkins return

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News