The Post-Dispatch's Ben Frederickson and Dave Matter get you ready for college football's talking season and preview the upcoming SEC Media Days in Nashville, where Eli Drinkwitz and Mizzou's contingent will be among the first teams to greet reporters on July 17.

Ben and Dave look around the league and the discuss the top story lines that will surface in Nashville - welcome back, not only Hugh Freeze but Bobby Petrino, too! - then take turns drafting SEC coaches for an assortment of what-if scenarios.

Which coach would you most like to host at a backyard BBQ? Least like to host? Which coach would be the last man standing in a battle royal? Pound for pound, who's the best coach in the league in 2023?

-

-