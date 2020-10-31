Oct. 31, 1900: Mizzou 'in a frenzy' as football team threatens to strike

On Oct. 31, 1990, the Missouri Tigers football team returned from a two-game winning trip. But a 6-5 victory over a vastly inferior Washington University team left the players indignant.
The school's best players were being prohibited from participating because of poor grades. A new official at the University enforcing that policy seemed hell-bent on ruining the team's season.
The Mizzou players responded by threatening to strike. The Post-Dispatch reported that half the team refused to sit at the training table and that prospects for settlement were poor.
Here's the original Post-Dispatch coverage:
The Tigers would return to the practice field, complete their schedule and finish with a 4-4-1 record in 1900, including a season-ending tie with Kansas. That was a dropoff from the 9-2 record the previous season.
The Tigers had fallen on such hard times that even smaller schools - like the Osteopaths of Kirksville - were making claims of superiority.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.