Oct. 31, 1900: Mizzou 'in a frenzy' as football team threatens to strike
Oct. 31, 1900: Mizzou 'in a frenzy' as football team threatens to strike

Mizzou's V-shaped formation

Half of Mizzou's v-shaped formation lines up against Washington University in 1900. Post-Dispatch photo

On Oct. 31, 1990, the Missouri Tigers football team returned from a two-game winning trip. But a 6-5 victory over a vastly inferior Washington University team left the players indignant. 

The school's best players were being prohibited from participating because of poor grades. A new official at the University enforcing that policy seemed hell-bent on ruining the team's season.

The Mizzou players responded by threatening to strike. The Post-Dispatch reported that half the team refused to sit at the training table  and that prospects for settlement were poor.

Here's the original Post-Dispatch coverage:

Columbia Tigers in a FrenzyColumbia Tigers in a Frenzy Wed, Oct 31, 1900 – Page 5 · St. Louis Post-Dispatch (St. Louis, St. Louis, Missouri, United States of America) · St. Louis Post Dispatch

The Tigers would return to the practice field, complete their schedule and finish with a 4-4-1 record in 1900, including a season-ending tie with Kansas. That was a dropoff  from the 9-2 record the previous season.

The Tigers had fallen on such hard times that even smaller schools - like the Osteopaths of Kirksville - were making claims of superiority.

Nov. 13: A season of indecisive victoriesNov. 13: A season of indecisive victories Tue, Nov 13, 1900 – Page 5 · St. Louis Post-Dispatch (St. Louis, St. Louis, Missouri, United States of America) · St. Louis Post Dispatch
