If you can't beat him, hire him.
Barry Odom was 4-0 against Arkansas as Missouri's head coach, and less than two weeks after his alma mater fired him, Odom landed a new job: Arkansas defensive coordinator.
The Tigers’ former head coach is staying in the Southeastern Conference and will run the Razorbacks defense in 2020, new Arkansas coach Sam Pittman announced on "The Paul Finebaum" show Friday.
That means Odom will get to face his former team and alma mater next season in the 2020 regular-season finale at Arrowhead Stadium.
“I can tell you this, that I’m ecstatic that he’s in his car and headed down to Fayetteville as we speak,” Pittman said on the show. “Yes, I’m ecstatic. You know, I felt like I needed a guy on my staff who had been a head coach and one that I could lean on and talk to. There’s really not a better person out there and a finer coach, finer man than Barry Odom. I’m just blessed that he’s in his car coming down here.”
Odom will be reunited in Fayetteville with newly hired offensive line coach Brad Davis, who held the same position under Odom at Missouri the last two seasons.
Odom becomes the first Mizzou head coach since Woody Widenhofer to land another job in coaching after leaving MU. MU's next three coaches all retired from coaching after their final game with the Tigers: Bob Stull, Larry Smith and Gary Pinkel.
Odom had five years left on his Mizzou contract when athletics director Jim Sterk fired him the day after MU’s 24-14 victory over Arkansas for a 6-6 finish. Odom was 25-25 in four seasons at MU and will now return to his roots as a defensive play-caller. He was Memphis’ defensive coordinator from 2012-14 and took on the same role at Mizzou in 2015 under former Tigers coach Gary Pinkel. When Pinkel retired after the season, Mizzou conducted a coaching search before deciding to promote Odom, an MU linebacker from 1996-1999 and MU staffer under Pinkel from 2003-2011.
Odom’s name had been connected to the head-coaching search at Memphis, but on Friday Memphis promoted co-offensive coordinator Ryan Silverfield to head coach.
Heading into Mizzou’s annual games against Georgia, Odom always went out of his way to praise Pittman, UGA’s offensive line coach since 2016. Pittman spent one season as Missouri’s offensive line coach in 2000, the year after Odom finished his playing career.
Odom’s buyout at Mizzou will be offset by his new salary at Arkansas. Missouri was set to owe Odom nearly $3 million: his base salary of $450,000 for each of the five years left on his contract, plus $150,000 in deferred payments for each of his four years as coach.
Pittman's only previous college head-coaching experience came at Hutchinson, Kan., Community College in 1992-93. He told Finebaum that when he interviewed for the Arkansas job he talked about adding assistants with head-coaching experience.
"If I can get Barry," he said, "who’s been a head coach in the Southeastern Conference, I just thought it would be so much help to me, and I’m sure that it will."
MIZZOU ADDS DEFENSIVE ASSISTANT
Also on Friday, Odom's successor added another piece to his Mizzou staff. New Tigers coach Eliah Drinkwitz hired D.J. Smith as an unspecificed defensive assistant. Smith worked under Drinkwitz this season at Appalachian State, coaching the team's outside linebackers. The Charlotte native was a standout linebacker at App State before a four-year NFL career. He returned to Boone, N.C., in 2016 and has spent the last four seasons coaching at his alma mater.
“D.J. is a man of character who has played football at the highest level,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s a great teacher and organizer, and he impressed me with how he presents his ideas in a clear and concise way. That gives him an ability to relate to the players both on a personal level, as well as the football aspect.”